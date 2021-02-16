Tail-ender Hasan Ali on Sunday hit two sixes in the penultimate over to help Pakistan clinch the T20 international series against South Africa with a four-wicket win in the third and final match in Lahore.
Hasan finished with a seven-ball 20 not out as Pakistan overhauled a 165-run target in 18.4 overs to win the series 2-1, South Africa’s first T20 international series defeat in Asia.
South Africa had previously won five and drawn one T20 international series in Asia.
Photo: AP
South Africa’s late blip meant David Miller’s robust 85 not out and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi’s four wickets, which seemed to have put the tourists on the road to victory, were in vain.
Miller smashed seven sixes and five fours off just 45 balls to lift South Africa from a tottering 48-6. He helped add 116 for the last four wickets, taking South Africa to 164-8.
Shamsi then picked up 4-25 in four incisive overs and Pakistan needed 53 off the last six overs and 28 off the last three.
With 16 needed off the final two overs, Andile Phehlukwayo bowled a waist-high no-ball which Hasan hit for six to ease the pressure. He then hit a four and a six to seal victory.
Mohammad Nawaz finished with 18 not out, while Babar Azam scored 44 and in-form Mohammad Rizwan made 42.
The victory is Pakistan’s 100th in 163 matches, the first team to complete a century of wins in T20 internationals.
“It was a complete team effort,” Azam said. “Bowlers were exceptional in the beginning before Miller made the match sensational with his knock.”
“We did well to cross the target with some batting in late overs and Hasan and Nawaz saw us through. This series win will help us progress as a team,” he added.
Azam’s counterpart Heinrich Klaasen blamed his side’s poor batting early on.
“We started with some cowboy cricket and I take full responsibility for that collapse,” Klaasen said.
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going
MAKING HISTORY? Hsieh can concentrate on today’s singles match, where a win would make her the oldest debut Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday fell to a shock defeat in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, while in the men’s singles, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter in Melbourne. Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, the top seeds and last year’s runners-up, fell to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Jurak and Stojanovic converted seven of eight break points and hit 36 winners to stun the Taiwanese-Czech pairing and advance to the third round. The