India lead by 351 runs despite top-order collapse

Reuters





India yesterday suffered a batting collapse and slumped to 156-6, but their overall lead swelled to 351 at lunch on day three of the second Test against England.

Playing his first match of the series, Ben Foakes impressed with his glove work on his birthday and was involved in the first three dismissals of the morning session as English spinners dominated the segment at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

England tasted success in the first over when Cheteshwar Pujara was run out for seven in a bizarre manner.

Having stepped out to defend a ball, the batsman was trying to make his ground when he jammed his bat on the crease and lost his grip. Foakes whipped off the bail before Pujara could get his foot back in.

The wicketkeeper then pulled off a sharp stumping to dismiss Rohit Sharma for 26 off Jack Leach.

India promoted Rishabh Pant ahead of Ajinkya Rahane to try to disrupt the spinners, but it made no difference.

Leach and Foakes combined for a second stumping to dismiss Pant for eight, while Ollie Pope took a diving catch to send back Rahane for 10.

Virat Kohli provided a template on how to bat on a spinner-friendly track, curbing his natural free-flowing game to be 38 not out.

Ravichandran Ashwin batted after a breezy 34, with India chasing a series-leveling victory.