Manchester United’s faltering Premier League title challenge on Sunday suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Bromwich Albion, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Leeds United.
Manchester United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand.
A point was enough to nudge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back above Leicester City into second on goal difference.
Photo: AFP
That was of little consolation to Manchester United against a West Brom side that had conceded 24 goals in taking just one point from their previous seven home games.
It was Sam Allardyce’s men who had the better chances to win the game and give their dwindling hopes of beating the drop a boost.
United made the worst possible start when Conor Gallagher swung in a cross and Mbaye Diagne outmuscled Victor Lindelof to power home a header after just 80 seconds.
“We gave ourselves a tough start,” said Solskjaer, whose side have fallen behind in eight of their 12 away league games this season.
“You’ve got 90 odd minutes to make amends, so there is no need to panic, but I didn’t feel we built that momentum until too late in the first half,” he said, adding that in the “second half there was only one-way traffic, but still there were a couple of moments where we could have lost the game.”
United struggled to make the most of their territorial dominance until Bruno Fernandes produced a moment of magic with a dipping volley on his weaker left foot a minute before halftime.
Sam Johnstone denied Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay had an effort cleared off the line, as United pressed for a winner after the break.
It was Diagne who twice should have won the game late on as he was denied when one-on-one with David de Gea before blazing an enticing low cross over the bar.
Johnstone was required once more deep into stoppage time when he tipped Harry Maguire’s header onto the post.
At the Emirates Stadium, Aubameyang scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick to get the Gunners back on track after two successive defeats and three games without a win.
Aubameyang has endured a difficult season marred by poor form and his mother’s illness, which prompted him to take a leave of absence.
The Arsenal captain struck in the 13th minute when he skipped away from Luke Ayling and fired low past Illan Meslier.
Aubameyang converted a 41st-minute penalty after Meslier lost possession and then fouled Bukayo Saka.
Hector Bellerin made it three on the stroke of half-time when his shot beat the hapless Meslier’s weak attempted save at his near post.
Aubameyang completed his hat-trick in the 47th minute with a diving header from Emile Smith Rowe’s cross for his 11th goal of the season.
Pascal Struijk’s 58th-minute header and Helder Costa’s strike in the 69th minute came too late for Marcelo Bielsa’s men as Arsenal climbed above Leeds into 10th place.
“The hat-trick means a lot. It’s been a tough time for me,” Aubameyang said.
“Everyone was giving a lot of love to me, my mum and my family. I have to say thank you to everyone at the club and the fans,” he said.
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going
MAKING HISTORY? Hsieh can concentrate on today’s singles match, where a win would make her the oldest debut Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday fell to a shock defeat in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, while in the men’s singles, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter in Melbourne. Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, the top seeds and last year’s runners-up, fell to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Jurak and Stojanovic converted seven of eight break points and hit 36 winners to stun the Taiwanese-Czech pairing and advance to the third round. The