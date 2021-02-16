Pacioretty’s goal, Fleury’s saves lead Vegas to 1-0 win

AP, LAS VEGAS





Max Pacioretty on Sunday scored early in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0.

Vegas, which improved to 5-1-0 since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 protocols, leapfrogged the St Louis Blues to reclaim first place in the West Division. The Golden Knights are one point ahead of St Louis with 21.

Vegas was playing on the second of back-to-back days after a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche as Nick Holden, left, defends during their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Colorado played for the first time in nearly two weeks after its schedule was paused due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fleury, who has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his eight starts this season, improved to 12-5-2 lifetime against the Avalanche.

Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer, who had played nine of Colorado’s first 11 games, did not appear to be affected by the team’s pause. He was sharp in making 23 saves.

His only glitch came early in the second period, when Zach Whitecloud sent a long pass to Pacioretty, who gathered the puck, raced to the top of the right circle and fired a wrist shot to Grubauer’s short side, just under his glove. It was Pacioretty’s seventh goal of the season.

Whitecloud has three points over his past five games and has been even or positive in the plus-minus category in each of his past 11 games since Jan. 16.

Elsewhere, Bryan Rust scored two goals and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins remained unbeaten at home with a 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals.