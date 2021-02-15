A late equalizer from Erling Haaland on Saturday spared Borussia Dortmund’s blushes, as both they and Bayer 04 Leverkusen dropped points in the race for the Bundesliga top four.
Haaland’s 81st-minute strike saved a 2-2 draw at home to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and averted a fourth defeat in five Bundesliga games for crisis-hit Dortmund.
Yet even a draw leaves Dortmund three points adrift of the UEFA Champions League places in sixth, and heaps more pressure on interim coach Edin Terzic.
Dortmund have won just four of 10 league games since Terzic took the reins from Lucien Favre in December last year, prompting growing speculation over his future. Yet veteran defender Mats Hummels defended his coach and backed Dortmund to revive their season.
“It’s never the case that things are exactly how you want them a few weeks after a new coach takes over. That wasn’t the case years ago under Juergen Klopp, and it isn’t the case now under Edin,” Hummels told Sky. “We’re working hard and success will come.”
Jadon Sancho gave Dortmund a perfect start, racing up the left to score his fourth league goal this season on 24 minutes.
The lead did not last long, as Munas Dabbur scuffed a shot past Marwin Hitz to level just seven minutes later.
Ihlas Bebou bundled in Hoffenheim’s second just after halftime, the ball bouncing off the Togolese and into the goal as Hitz tried to beat away a dangerous cross from the left.
Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half, before pouncing on a misplaced pass to snatch a crucial late equalizer.
Fellow Champions League hopefuls Leverkusen also dropped points after they conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 with strugglers FSV Mainz 05.
Lucas Alario tapped in a low Moussa Diaby cross to give Leverkusen the lead on 14 minutes. Patrik Schick appeared to have sealed three points with a second on 84 minutes.
Yet second-from-bottom Mainz were rewarded for a brave performance as late goals by Robert Glatzel and Kevin Stoeger saved a point, continuing their revival under new coach Bo Svensson.
Elsewhere, Sami Khedira helped rescue a 1-1 draw for Hertha BSC against boyhood club VfB Stuttgart.
“It was the first time I’d ever played against Stuttgart, so it was strange, but it was nice to come back,” said Khedira, who joined Hertha from Juventus last month after a decade abroad.
Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic headed in his ninth goal of the season to give Stuttgart the lead at the end of a scrappy first half.
Veteran midfielder Khedira came off the bench in the second half and set up a late equalizer for 17-year-old Luca Netz to save the capital club from a fifth straight defeat.
Werder Bremen were held 0-0 draw at home by SC Freiburg, while the game between Union Berlin and Schalke 04 also ended goalless.
Schalke remain nine points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday’s derby at home to Dortmund.
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going