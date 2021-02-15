Barcelona might not be able to catch Atletico Madrid in La Liga, but they might fancy their chances against Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow after Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice in a 5-1 thrashing of Deportivo Alaves.
Messi fired in two sensational long-range efforts and would have had a hat-trick at Camp Nou had a dubious video assistant referee decision in the first half not ruled Antoine Griezmann offside.
He did tee up a second of the night for 21-year-old Francisco Trincao and was instrumental in Junior Firpo adding a fifth, too, a flamboyant scoop freeing Griezmann to send a pass to Firpo at the back post.
Photo: Reuters
“Leo is focused, he’s happy, he’s ruthless. When we play those passes through the lines to him and he finds those gaps, everything is easier,” Barca coach Ronald Koeman said.
The victory means Barca trail Atletico by eight points again after the leaders temporarily pulled 11 clear thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Granada earlier.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have both played a game more than Atletico, with Zinedine Zidane’s side due to face Valencia at home yesterday.
Atletico’s win was a significant psychological boost on the back of slipping up for the first time in nine games at home to RC Celta de Vigo last week. Their advantage might prove too big to close, but Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League tie against PSG, which had the French side as firm favorites when the draw was made, now feels harder to call.
The question is whether a free-flowing Barca attack, full of talent and orchestrated by Messi, can hurt PSG enough to make up for what remains a shaky defense, depleted by injuries and vulnerable to the counterattack.
“We’re in good form,” Koeman said. “We keep creating chances and improving in all aspects of our game. PSG are a great team, but I see the tie as very balanced. We go into it with confidence, knowing we need to be at our best to go through.”
With Gerard Pique and the emerging Ronald Araujo both out injured, Frenkie de Jong filled in again in central defense, although the Dutchman has arguably been Barcelona’s most improved player this year in the midfield three.
Instead, there was a start for Ilaix Kourouma in midfield, the 18-year-old who assisted Trincao’s opening goal, but whose misplaced pass led to Luis Rioja briefly giving Alaves hope.
After Trincao had swept home, Messi thought he had made it two, pouncing on a rebound after Griezmann missed, but the goal was ruled out, even though replays suggested Griezmann was onside.
Messi made amends soon after, latching onto a Sergio Busquets pass, darting in-field and ripping a shot in off the post.
Rioja capitalized on Ilaix’s mistake just before the hour mark, but Barca pulled away with three goals in six minutes.
Pedri’s pass freed Messi, but he failed to round Fernando Pacheco and instead the ball spilled out for Trincao to score his second.
Messi slammed a stinging long-range strike into the top corner to make it 4-1, before perhaps the goal of the night came last, Messi scooping over for Griezmann, who volleyed to the back post where Firpo could not miss.
Atletico had earlier swerved a second consecutive slip by squeezing past Granada at Los Carmenes, a victory secured by Angel Correa’s fortuitous winner in the second half.
There was a hint of luck in Granada’s equalizer, too, Yangel Herrera’s shot deflecting off Marcos Llorente, who had himself put Atletico in front only three minutes earlier.
“The most important thing today was the fight and the energy of the team,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.
At the whistle, Simeone shook his fists and sprinted down the tunnel, his relief evident at the end of a game that could easily have seen more points dropped for his side.
Luis Suarez had scored in six of the previous seven games, but for once the 34-year-old was not the match-winner, with Llorente and Correa — two unsung heroes this season — instead proving the difference.
Llorente’s goal was his seventh of the season, while his layoff for Correa was his sixth assist.
“As coaches trophies are wonderful, because they fill you with excitement and glory, but when you work with a footballer and see them grow, you feel even more joy and more enthusiasm to keep doing what you’re doing,” Simeone said of Llorente.
Elsewhere, Sevilla defeated SD Huesca 1-0, while SD Eibar were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Real Valladolid.
