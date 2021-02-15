City scupper Spurs, Reds fall to Foxes

LEAKY LIVERPOOL: The reigning champions crashed to a woeful 3-1 defeat at Leicester City after Alisson Becker’s latest blunder sparked a stunning collapse

AFP, LONDON





Manchester City on Saturday powered seven points clear at the top of the English Premier League as Ilkay Gundogan’s brace inspired a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool’s problems mounted after a dismal 3-1 defeat at Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side stretched their English top-flight record run to 16 successive victories in all competitions.

They are unbeaten in their past 23 matches, since their previous meeting with Spurs, and look odds-on to win the title for the third time in the past four seasons.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, center, scores against Tottenham Hotpsur in their Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Manchester United could have closed the gap to five points with a win at lowly West Bromwich Albion yesterday, but City would still hold a game in hand to strengthen their grip on top spot.

Tottenham were no match for the red-hot leaders on a freezing evening at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25th clash between old rivals Guardiola and Jose Mourinho was a mismatch from the moment Rodrigo put City ahead from the penalty spot.

Gundogan has been the main man during City’s winning streak and he finished off Tottenham with two ruthless strikes.

Spurs have now lost five of their past six matches in all competitions.

Amid Mourinho’s awkward rifts with Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, there is a growing feeling Tottenham’s season is spiraling out of control.

They are languishing in ninth place, four points adrift of the top four.

“A fresh team against a very tired team, but we hit the post and going 1-0 up could give us the fuel you need,” Mourinho said after Harry Kane’s early free-kick came back off the woodwork. “A team that is not united would give up and would be punished, but I saw guys giving everything.”

City went ahead in the 23rd minute after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tripped Gundogan with a trailing leg.

After Gundogan made it three penalty misses for City this season in their thrashing of Liverpool the previous weekend, Guardiola had hinted goalkeeper Ederson might take their next one.

City’s keeper did start moving toward the Tottenham area for a moment, but he was sent back, and instead Rodrigo stepped up and saw Hugo Lloris fail to keep out his spot-kick.

“I admire and love the courage to take it, but the taker was not good. We were lucky,” Guardiola said of the surprise choice of penalty taker.

Gundogan struck five minutes after halftime as his close-range finish eluded Lloris’ weak attempted save.

The in-form German midfielder was not finished and in the 66th minute he sprinted onto Ederson’s long kick, gave Davinson Sanchez a subtle nudge and swiveled away from the stumbling defender before firing past Lloris.

However, after scoring his 11th goal in his past 12 league games, Gundogan limped off with a groin injury.

After sweeping aside Manchester City and the rest of the league en route to their first title in 30 years, Liverpool have lost their magic touch.

They crashed to a woeful defeat at Leicester after Alisson Becker’s latest blunder sparked a stunning collapse.

The calamitous nature of Liverpool’s late meltdown raises serious questions about their bid to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Mohamed Salah had given the Reds the lead in the second half at the King Power Stadium, but James Maddison’s equalizer turned the tide when his free-kick was allowed to stand, despite Liverpool protests that Daniel Amartey was offside.

That was followed by a howler from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, whose miscued clearance was converted by Jamie Vardy.

It was another miserable afternoon for Alisson following his two costly mistakes against Manchester City the previous weekend.

Harvey Barnes’ goal put the seal on Leicester’s superb comeback.

“The second goal is a misunderstanding, obviously,” Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said. “It is a situation where we should shout and I didn’t hear anyone shout. It is not that cool.”

The Reds have now managed just two wins from their past 10 league games, but have been aided by the equally faltering form of those behind them.

Aston Villa failed to do their chances of a top-four finish much good with a 0-0 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dean Smith’s men were grateful to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez just for a point as they edged above Spurs on goal-difference into eighth place.

At the bottom, Burnley pulled 11 points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.