India eye win at second Test after England collapse

AFP, CHENNAI, India





India yesterday built a commanding lead of 249 after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped skittle England for 134 on the second day of the second Test in Chennai.

The hosts were 54-1 at stumps, with Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 7.

India are in sight of a victory that would level the four-match series after their crushing defeat in the opening Test.

Sharma, who hit 161 in India’s first innings, survived a stumping chance on 20 when England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to gather the ball to his left off Moeen Ali.

Jack Leach trapped Shubman Gill leg before wicket for 14 with his left-arm spin and the opener walked back after an unsuccessful TV review.

Ashwin had earlier claimed five wickets as England collapsed in response to India’s 329, conceding a lead of 195.

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said that it was one of the most difficult batting pitches he had seen.

“The guys have plans, but they didn’t happen today for us,” Thorpe said.

However, Ashwin said that batsmen have to adapt on a spinners’ pitch like they do on tracks that favor pacemen.

“It’s about being very patient [on a turning track] like you play on a seaming wicket. You need to really tide through the early phase and then start putting runs on the board,” Ashwin said.

“So I think the same kind of expectations and benchmarks need to be set on a challenging pitch,” he said.

It was the veteran off-spinner’s second successive five-wicket haul and his 29th in 76 Tests.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and paceman Ishant Sharma took two wickets each.

England’s Foakes made an unbeaten on 42 off 107 balls.

“It was extremely difficult [to bat] against a high-quality spin outfit and the pitch was playing tricks,” Foakes told Channel 4. “I just tried to play within my limits and try to play the ball late. I think some balls are taking the top of the surface and I was trying to stick to my game plan.”

“I think the wicket has plenty, if we bowl well we have a good chance of bowling them out,” he said.

England lost half their side for 52 when Ashwin bowled Ben Stokes for 18.

Foakes put on 35 with Ollie Pope. The pair batted for more than 50 minutes before paceman Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball of the Test, removing Pope for 22.

Patel then dismissed Moeen Ali for 6.

England had crashed to 39-4 in a dramatic morning session that saw the fall of eight wickets, including skipper Joe Root for 6.

Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns leg before wicket with the third ball of the innings, but it was Patel claiming Root for his maiden Test wicket that raised the roof in the stadium.