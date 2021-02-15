India yesterday built a commanding lead of 249 after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped skittle England for 134 on the second day of the second Test in Chennai.
The hosts were 54-1 at stumps, with Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 7.
India are in sight of a victory that would level the four-match series after their crushing defeat in the opening Test.
Sharma, who hit 161 in India’s first innings, survived a stumping chance on 20 when England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to gather the ball to his left off Moeen Ali.
Jack Leach trapped Shubman Gill leg before wicket for 14 with his left-arm spin and the opener walked back after an unsuccessful TV review.
Ashwin had earlier claimed five wickets as England collapsed in response to India’s 329, conceding a lead of 195.
England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said that it was one of the most difficult batting pitches he had seen.
“The guys have plans, but they didn’t happen today for us,” Thorpe said.
However, Ashwin said that batsmen have to adapt on a spinners’ pitch like they do on tracks that favor pacemen.
“It’s about being very patient [on a turning track] like you play on a seaming wicket. You need to really tide through the early phase and then start putting runs on the board,” Ashwin said.
“So I think the same kind of expectations and benchmarks need to be set on a challenging pitch,” he said.
It was the veteran off-spinner’s second successive five-wicket haul and his 29th in 76 Tests.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and paceman Ishant Sharma took two wickets each.
England’s Foakes made an unbeaten on 42 off 107 balls.
“It was extremely difficult [to bat] against a high-quality spin outfit and the pitch was playing tricks,” Foakes told Channel 4. “I just tried to play within my limits and try to play the ball late. I think some balls are taking the top of the surface and I was trying to stick to my game plan.”
“I think the wicket has plenty, if we bowl well we have a good chance of bowling them out,” he said.
England lost half their side for 52 when Ashwin bowled Ben Stokes for 18.
Foakes put on 35 with Ollie Pope. The pair batted for more than 50 minutes before paceman Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball of the Test, removing Pope for 22.
Patel then dismissed Moeen Ali for 6.
England had crashed to 39-4 in a dramatic morning session that saw the fall of eight wickets, including skipper Joe Root for 6.
Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns leg before wicket with the third ball of the innings, but it was Patel claiming Root for his maiden Test wicket that raised the roof in the stadium.
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going