A second-string West Indies team under stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite yesterday completed a 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh with a dramatic 17-run win in the second Test.
Chasing 231 for victory, Bangladesh came close before being bowled out for 213, with the spin trio of Rahkeem Cornwall (4-105), Brathwaite (3-25) and Jomel Warrican (3-47) claiming all 10 wickets.
Opener Tamim Iqbal top-scored for the hosts with a breezy 50 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 31 down the order, but Bangladesh fell short at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
The West Indies had pulled off the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history with their three-wicket win in the series opener in Chattogram.
Brathwaite led a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including Test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing COVID-19 concerns.
“Coming here without some players, with the protocols and so on — very thankful to God for [the] opportunity to captain West Indies,” Brathwaite said. “Boys stuck to their plans, they were very disciplined. Cricket means everything to us. People will be proud. People wrote us off, but we kept it simple, enjoyed it, and we proved them wrong.”
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque rued the absence of injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
“When the openers were batting, we thought we can chase it, but the middle order collapsed,” he said. “Shakib is a two-in-one player, so when we lose him, it’s difficult as captain to get a combination that can balance the team.”
Cornwall, who bowled nearly half of the West Indies’ overs and finished with a match haul of nine wickets, was named Man of the Match.
Nkrumah Bonner took the Player of the Series award for his 231 runs.
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going