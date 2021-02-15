Wales skipper lauds character shown in win

AFP, EDINBURGH





Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones on Saturday said the character his team displayed in coming from 17-3 down to beat Scotland 25-24 in a thrilling Six Nations clash showed that they “still had pride in the jersey.”

Two tries from impressive 20-year-old wing Louis Rees-Zammit helped Wales to a second successive win, having beaten Ireland in their opening game.

For the second game running Wales won against a team reduced to 14 men, with Scotland prop Zander Fagerson sent off in the second half.

Justin Tipuric of Wales, top, is lifted to reach for the ball from the kickoff against Scotland in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Jones felt that even before the red card Wales were on top.

Whether he was right or not Wales sit atop the table, which will be music to the ears of head coach Wayne Pivac.

The New Zealander entered the tournament with the pressure firmly on his shoulders to show the poor results in his first year — three wins in 10 Tests — had been worth the pain.

Jones said it was pleasing to see “that character again” and the refusal to accept defeat.

Scotland had inched ahead again after Fagerson’s dismissal with captain Stuart Hogg’s second try of the game.

“Senior guys are still trying to put those performances in and lead by example,” Jones said. “We’ve got a young set of players who are not afraid to take that leadership. You can’t give teams a two-try lead, but we still have the pride in the jersey.”

Jones said the performance had been an improvement on the 21-16 defeat of Ireland, especially in the line-out, which had been a weakness throughout last year and carried on into the Ireland match.

“We spoke last week and a lot of the errors were down to execution,” he said. “We corrected that. It’s about incremental and continual improvements. We were pleased with our maul defense, too.”

Pivac for his part said that he too had been impressed by the gutsy way his side had scrapped their way back into contention.

Rees-Zammit’s first try shortly before halftime to make it 17-8 proved crucial in giving Wales hope.

“They showed a lot of character,” Pivac said. “At that stage of the game, it wasn’t going to script, but we regathered our thoughts and got the score before halftime. We reacted well in the second half, the boys that came on did well, and it’s nice to get the result.”

Pivac conceded that it was not the “complete performance,” and with England next up in Cardiff there is a lot of work to be done.

Pivac said the reason for the turnaround in their fortunes lay in the seeds he had sown last year.

“It’s well documented what we did in the autumn and putting out some young players,” Pivac said. “We called upon that added depth today. The senior players are leading well and guys are enjoying coming to work. It’s a squad effort, but it’s a long way to go.”

At Twickenham, Anthony Watson scored two tries as England returned to winning ways with a 41-18 success against Italy.

Reigning champions England ran in six tries for a bonus-point win after their try-less tournament-opening 11-6 defeat by Scotland the previous weekend.

England led 20-8 at halftime, with Jonny Hill, Watson and Jonny May all scoring tries after Montanna Ioane had crossed to give the Azzurri a shock third-minute lead.

Watson’s breakaway effort early in the second half put the result beyond doubt, before replacement Jack Willis, who later went off with a knee injury, and Elliot Daly added further tries.