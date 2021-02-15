Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams yesterday survived scares to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, while US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major men’s casualty of the first Grand Slam on the season.
Japan’s Osaka edged a women’s singles thriller with fellow Grand Slam-winner Garbine Muguruza, while Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to maintain her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.
In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans barred on the second day of a five-day COVID-19 lockdown, Osaka was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in the third set, but the three-time major champion rattled off four points in a row and then twice broke Muguruza’s serve to prevail 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Photo: AFP
“I felt like I was intimidated because she was playing so well,” said Osaka, after her first meeting with last year’s beaten finalist.
“On the stressful points, I had to play within myself,” the Japanese said.
Osaka faces Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei in the quarter-finals.
Osaka was pushed to three sets by the canny Taiwanese two years ago in the third round during her Australian Open title run.
“She’s one of those players that if it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her,” Osaka said. “My mind can’t fathom the choices she makes when she’s on the court. It’s not fun to play, but it’s really fun to watch.”
However, Osaka understood the significance of the all-Asian quarter-final and the potential to inspire, having herself grown up idolizing two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na of China.
“I just think it’s really important for little kids to look up to someone and just strive to be where they are,” she said.
“For me, I grew up really loving Li Na. She was someone that I still love and look up to,” she added. “Sometimes I just revisit her post-match interviews and stuff just for a laugh.”
Williams, 39, was also meeting Sabalenka for the first time and she had to weather an onslaught from the Belarusian to reach the last eight 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, she was teeing off on every shot,” said the American, who is to play Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.
Second seed Halep gained revenge over Iga Swiatek after her heavy defeat at last year’s French Open, where the Polish teenager won her maiden Grand Slam title.
Halep won just three games against Swiatek, 19, at Roland Garros, but she turned it around with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.
“I knew she would hit strong, but after the first set I tried to make her run and she started to miss,” the Romanian said.
In the men’s singles, a fatigued-looking Thiem, coming off a five-set win over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, slumped in straight sets to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who took it 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just over 2 hours.
Dimitrov’s victory against Thiem, the third seed and last year’s runner-up, set up a quarter-final with surprise package Aslan Karatsev, who is into the last eight on his Grand Slam debut.
“Whether it’s a fairy tale or not, it’s a match and you’ve got to be ready,” Bulgaria’s Dimitrov said of the unheralded Russian. “I’ve seen a little bit of his matches, clearly he’s a dangerous player.”
Karatsev claimed a slice of history as he became the first player in 25 years to reach a quarter-final on a debut Grand Slam appearance, stunning 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets.
The 27-year-old, a virtual unknown before the tournament started, battled back from two sets down to upset the Canadian 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev subdued Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to bring up his 50th Grand Slam win and set up a last-eight meeting with eight-time winner Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic.
