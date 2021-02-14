Struggling Houston Texans release star defensive end Watt

AFP, WASHINGTON





Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt on Friday was released by the Houston Texans, who are struggling to keep top players after revamping their executive lineup.

Watt announced his departure in a video posted on social media and Texans owner Cal McNair confirmed the release of the player who had become the face of the franchise.

“I want you guys to hear it from me,” Watt said in the message. “I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time.”

The Texans are the only club for which Watt has played since being taken with the 11th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Watt was named the 2017 NFL Man of the Year for helping Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey, raising more than US$40 million for relief efforts.

“You treated me like family and I truly feel like you’re my family,” Watt said.

“I’ve tried to do everything I can to work and earn your respect, and try and make you proud on and off the field,” he said. “The connection is special and I will never ever take that for granted because I know how rare it is.”

Watt had one year at US$17.7 million remaining on his contract, but is now a free agent to sign with any club he wants.

A possible interested team would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who already have Watt’s brothers, T.J. and Derek, on their roster.

The Texans reached the playoffs for the first time in 2011 and have made the post-season six times in J.J. Watt’s tenure, but have never gone past the second round.

Watt should now get the chance to play for Super Bowl contenders.

“I’m excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, but at the same time it’s always tough to move on,” J.J. Watt said.

J.J. Watt, 31, won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love,” McNair said in a statement.

“J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history ... we will forever consider him a Texan,” the statement said. “For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city.”

That might require a major rebuilding after a 4-12 campaign and a request by Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson to be traded.

“We expect him to remain a Texan,” McNair said.