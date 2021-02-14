Jordan Kyrou hustled to track down a puck to prevent an icing, spun and took it up the boards. The St Louis center stopped in his tracks to lose a defender and found Justin Faulk in the slot.
Faulk buried the shot, giving the Blues the kind of goal they needed after a frustrating start to a unique series against the Coyotes.
Faulk on Friday had two goals and an assist, while Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots as the Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Coyotes with a 4-1 victory.
“It’s good by Kyrou to negate the icing, made a great play to Faulker and Faulker put it in the net,” Binnington said. “That was big, for sure. It’s good to see us close out the game there.”
The quirks of a season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history.
Arizona won three of the first four, all in St Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert behind Faulk’s big night, Kyrou’s hustle and some spectacular saves by Binnington.
Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored empty-net goals to seal it.
“We played a pretty good game the last one, and knew we needed to come in here tonight and play 60 minutes,” Faulk said. “Sometimes it takes a late goal like that to get over the hump.”
The Coyotes played well deep into the third period, giving themselves a shot at their first four-game winning streak of the season. A couple of breakdowns on Faulk’s second goal put them behind, before the two empty-netters put it out of reach.
Johan Larsson scored his first goal for Arizona, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots.
“I thought a couple of guys were a little cute out there. That was my only worry,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “When you win three in a row sometimes you feel too good about yourself, which I don’t mind. I thought for the most part we did work hard tonight.”
The Blues and Coyotes both had games scheduled for this week shelved due to COVID-19 issues, setting up an unprecedented, non-playoff seven-game series.
The Blues won the first game, but the Coyotes took the final three in St Louis, the last in a shoot-out on Monday after Clayton Keller scored with 0.7 seconds left in regulation.
St Louis scored the first goal in Monday’s game and did it again 2 minutes, 30 seconds into Game 5, when Faulk beat Kuemper from between the circles on a power play.
It was the Blues’ second power-play goal in 18 tries in the series against the Coyotes.
Ryan O’Reilly appeared to score late in the first period, but a video review showed the puck went under the side of the net.
Larsson tied it midway through the second, slipping a rebound between Binnington’s pads.
The Coyotes took their turn having a goal wiped out late in the period, when a replay showed Arizona were offside before Conor Garland beat Binnington on a shot to the short side.
The intensity picked up in the third period as the teams traded good chances.
Binnington made a diving save on a shot by Lawson Crouse after a gaffe by the Blues on their power play. Less than 1 minute later, St Louis defenseman Torey Krug hit both posts with one shot.
Faulk broke the tie with seven minutes left, beating Kuemper stick side from the slot after a nifty move by Jordan Kyrou.
Barbashev and Schenn made sure there was no last-second comeback by Arizona this time.
“I felt like we had a couple mistakes that cost us the game that we didn’t do in St Louis,” Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. “We’ve got to clean that up against a good team.”
In New York, Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves for his 51st shutout and Nick Ritchie scored in the second period as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 1-0 for their fifth straight victory.
East-leading Boston extended their points streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row.
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11