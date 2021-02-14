Sharma stars for India as fans return at second Test

AFP, CHENNAI, India





Rohit Sharma yesterday scored a dazzling 161 to propel India to a healthy score in front of returning fans as England’s bowlers hit back late on the opening day of the second Test in Chennai.

India reached 300-6 at stumps after electing to bat first. Rishabh Pant, on 33, and Axar Patel, on 5, were batting at the close of play.

Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali claimed two wickets each on a pitch that offered turn. Ali bowled skipper Virat Kohli for a duck to put India in trouble at 86-3.

Fans of the India cricket team cheer before the second Test against England outside the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, India, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who made 67, put together a fourth-wicket stand of 162 to raise the noise of cheering fans, who had been allowed into the ground for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The opener hit his seventh Test century — and first against England — and crossed 150 in his 36th Test to a standing ovation from the ecstatic crowd.

However, Leach broke through with his left-arm spin to send Sharma trudging back to the pavilion in the final session after the batsman holed out a catch to deep square-leg.

Bangladesh’s Liton Das plays a shot against the West Indies on the third day of the second Test in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: AFP

Sharma, who survived a tight stumping chance — given not out by the TV umpire — off Leach on 159, hit 18 fours and two sixes in his 231-ball innings.

Rahane, who hit form after scores of 1 and 0 in the first Test, soon fell to another good delivery by off-spinner Ali.

India lost three wickets in the final session.

England skipper Joe Root chipped in with his off-spin to get Ravichandran Ashwin caught at short-leg by Ollie Pope.

Earlier, Olly Stone had Shubman Gill trapped leg before wicket for a duck in only the second over of the day, but Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship with an 85-run second-wicket stand.

Leach then took Pujara for 21 and Ali’s prized scalp of Kohli left India 106-3 at lunch.

Ali bowled Kohli through the gate as the India captain stood shocked for a few moments while the TV umpire checked to see if the bail had been dislodged by the wicketkeeper’s gloves, before walking off to stunned silence.

The India players were greeted by whistles and chants of “Rohit, Rohit” as they welcomed back a limited number of their raucous fans for the match.

England made four changes from their opening win, with Stuart Broad, Ali, Stone and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes brought into the side.

India handed left-arm spinner Axar Patel his Test debut, and also brought in paceman Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

BANGLADESH V W INDIES

AP, DHAKA

Bangladesh’s spinners yesterday shared the early wickets to stop the West Indies taking complete control of the second and final Test.

The West Indies reached 41-3 in their second innings at stumps on the third day for a lead of 154 runs.

Nkrumah Bonner (8) and nightwatchman Jomel Warrican (2) were at the crease.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall earlier helped the West Indies take a 113-run first-innings lead, claiming 5-74 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 296 in reply to the West Indies’ 409.

It was Cornwall’s second five-for in Test cricket,

Pacemen Shannon Gabriel (3-70) and Alzarri Joseph (2-60) also made an impact.

Liton Das was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 71, while Mehidy Hasan, fresh from his first century in the first Test, hit 57. Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 54.