Rohit Sharma yesterday scored a dazzling 161 to propel India to a healthy score in front of returning fans as England’s bowlers hit back late on the opening day of the second Test in Chennai.
India reached 300-6 at stumps after electing to bat first. Rishabh Pant, on 33, and Axar Patel, on 5, were batting at the close of play.
Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali claimed two wickets each on a pitch that offered turn. Ali bowled skipper Virat Kohli for a duck to put India in trouble at 86-3.
Photo: AFP
Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who made 67, put together a fourth-wicket stand of 162 to raise the noise of cheering fans, who had been allowed into the ground for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The opener hit his seventh Test century — and first against England — and crossed 150 in his 36th Test to a standing ovation from the ecstatic crowd.
However, Leach broke through with his left-arm spin to send Sharma trudging back to the pavilion in the final session after the batsman holed out a catch to deep square-leg.
Photo: AFP
Sharma, who survived a tight stumping chance — given not out by the TV umpire — off Leach on 159, hit 18 fours and two sixes in his 231-ball innings.
Rahane, who hit form after scores of 1 and 0 in the first Test, soon fell to another good delivery by off-spinner Ali.
India lost three wickets in the final session.
England skipper Joe Root chipped in with his off-spin to get Ravichandran Ashwin caught at short-leg by Ollie Pope.
Earlier, Olly Stone had Shubman Gill trapped leg before wicket for a duck in only the second over of the day, but Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship with an 85-run second-wicket stand.
Leach then took Pujara for 21 and Ali’s prized scalp of Kohli left India 106-3 at lunch.
Ali bowled Kohli through the gate as the India captain stood shocked for a few moments while the TV umpire checked to see if the bail had been dislodged by the wicketkeeper’s gloves, before walking off to stunned silence.
The India players were greeted by whistles and chants of “Rohit, Rohit” as they welcomed back a limited number of their raucous fans for the match.
England made four changes from their opening win, with Stuart Broad, Ali, Stone and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes brought into the side.
India handed left-arm spinner Axar Patel his Test debut, and also brought in paceman Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
BANGLADESH V W INDIES
AP, DHAKA
Bangladesh’s spinners yesterday shared the early wickets to stop the West Indies taking complete control of the second and final Test.
The West Indies reached 41-3 in their second innings at stumps on the third day for a lead of 154 runs.
Nkrumah Bonner (8) and nightwatchman Jomel Warrican (2) were at the crease.
Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall earlier helped the West Indies take a 113-run first-innings lead, claiming 5-74 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 296 in reply to the West Indies’ 409.
It was Cornwall’s second five-for in Test cricket,
Pacemen Shannon Gabriel (3-70) and Alzarri Joseph (2-60) also made an impact.
Liton Das was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 71, while Mehidy Hasan, fresh from his first century in the first Test, hit 57. Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 54.
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11