Levante hold Athletic to 1-1 draw at San Mames

AP, MADRID





In their first Copa del Rey semi-final in 86 years, Levante UD on Thursday held hosts Athletic Bilbao to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

The teams meet again for the second leg next month, with Levante trying to make it to the final for the first time and Athletic aiming to get there twice in a row.

Last season’s Copa del Rey final between Athletic and Basque Country rivals Real Sociedad has yet to be played as it was postponed until April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic Bilbao’s Inigo Martinez, right, scores past Levante UD goalkeeper Dani Cardenas, third right, in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Athletic entered this year’s semi-final as favorites against Levante, having already won the Supercopa in a final against Barcelona after defeating Real Madrid in the semis.

However, it was Levante who opened the scoring with a 26th-minute goal by Gonzalo Melero.

Melero missed the ball with his first attempt, but had enough time to reset and find the net from near the penalty spot. He had to be replaced in the second half due to a muscle injury.

Athletic Bilbao gradually gained more control and Inigo Martinez equalized with a header off a corner in the 58th minute.

Levante had won three of their past four matches in all competitions, including at Real Madrid in La Liga and against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Sevilla defeated Barcelona 2-0 at home in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday. The return match is to played on Feb. 27 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Athletic have been revitalized since coach Marcelino Garcia Toral arrived at the start of the year, with their only two losses coming against Barcelona in La Liga.

However, they were coming off a brief slump that included three games without a win.