In their first Copa del Rey semi-final in 86 years, Levante UD on Thursday held hosts Athletic Bilbao to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
The teams meet again for the second leg next month, with Levante trying to make it to the final for the first time and Athletic aiming to get there twice in a row.
Last season’s Copa del Rey final between Athletic and Basque Country rivals Real Sociedad has yet to be played as it was postponed until April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Athletic entered this year’s semi-final as favorites against Levante, having already won the Supercopa in a final against Barcelona after defeating Real Madrid in the semis.
However, it was Levante who opened the scoring with a 26th-minute goal by Gonzalo Melero.
Melero missed the ball with his first attempt, but had enough time to reset and find the net from near the penalty spot. He had to be replaced in the second half due to a muscle injury.
Athletic Bilbao gradually gained more control and Inigo Martinez equalized with a header off a corner in the 58th minute.
Levante had won three of their past four matches in all competitions, including at Real Madrid in La Liga and against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.
Sevilla defeated Barcelona 2-0 at home in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday. The return match is to played on Feb. 27 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.
Athletic have been revitalized since coach Marcelino Garcia Toral arrived at the start of the year, with their only two losses coming against Barcelona in La Liga.
However, they were coming off a brief slump that included three games without a win.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going