Sidney Crosby on Thursday scored the only goal of a shoot-out to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders.
Casey DeSmith made 26 saves in the victory, including five stops in overtime, plus all three of the Islanders’ attempts in the shoot-out.
Mathew Barzal had given the Islanders a 3-2 late in the third period, before Evgeni Malkin tied it for the Penguins with 18 seconds remaining.
Photo: AFP
“It’s a huge goal for us. We needed a win for our confidence,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I love how our guys dug in down the stretch.”
Barzal scored his fifth goal of the season on a tremendous individual effort, maneuvering the puck around and past defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph, before beating DeSmith over the shoulder at 13:35.
Barzal leads the Islanders with 13 points and has a seven-game points streak.
Casey Cizikas and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders, who lost for the first time in four home games at Nassau Coliseum.
Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves for the Islanders, but could not stop Crosby’s backhand in the shoot-out.
“It was a playoff-style game,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “I think they played really well. I thought we played really well.”
Malkin’s tying goal, his third of the season, came with DeSmith pulled for an extra attacker. Malkin blasted the puck past Varlamov from the right point, with assists to Bryan Rust and Kris Letang.
Malkin has 80 points, including 32 goals, in 66 career games against the Islanders.
“Tough to give one up,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “It was a good shot, it had eyes. It was one of those things.”
Rust and Zach Aston-Reese had the Penguins’ other goals.
Rust said his team’s ability to come back provides confidence, but an easier path is preferable.
“When you’re down, have to work harder,” Rust said. “Our mindset moving forward is to try to get the lead more and go from there.”
The Penguins outshot the Islanders 23-14 over the second and third periods, though the Islanders had a 5-2 shots advantage in overtime.
Cizikas opened the scoring for the Islanders with a spectacular goal, his third this season, at 5:39 of the first period. He outmuscled Penguins defenseman John Marino for a loose puck, before sliding it past DeSmith as he was falling. Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock had assists.
Pittsburgh tied it at 11:47 when Rust completed a pretty passing play from Crosby and Jake Guentzel for his third this season.
With the assist, Crosby continued to add to his totals against the Islanders. The 33-year-old center has more points against the Islanders (115) than any other active player against a single team. Crosby has 36 goals and 69 assists in 69 regular-season games against the Islanders — with a 42-18-9 record in those games.
Pageau put the Islanders ahead 2-1 when he tipped in Nick Leddy’s shot from the point at 16:40 of the first period. The goal was Pageau’s second this season and his first tally in nine games. Josh Bailey assisted.
Aston-Reese tied it for a second time, scoring on his season debut for the Penguins. He slipped the puck past Varlamov on a backhand wraparound at 7:03 of the second period. Teddy Blueger assisted.
The Islanders were coming off a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden. They are 2-0-3 in their past five contests.
Sullivan said that his team’s ability to rally is attributable to veterans such as Crosby and the 34-year-old Malkin, who have been teammates since the 2006-2007 season.
“It takes a certain level of resilience and mental toughness in a belief we can come back,” Sullivan said. “It always starts with our leadership. They are a pretty accomplished group.”
Elsewhere, Kevin Stenlund scored the game-winning goal with 74 seconds remaining in regulation as the Blue Jackets claimed a 6-5 comeback victory over the Blackhawks, the Panthers mauled the Lightning 5-2, the Oilers overcame the Canadiens 3-0 and the Predators downed the Red Wings 3-2.
The Jets spanked the Senators 5-1, the Hurricanes blew away the Stars 5-3, the Ducks downed the Golden Knights 1-0, the Kings sank the Sharks 6-2 and the Flames were too hot for the Canucks in a 3-1 victory.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going