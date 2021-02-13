Chelsea’s impressive start to Thomas Tuchel’s reign continued on Thursday with a 1-0 win at Barnsley to move into the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Southampton put their miserable English Premier League form behind them to reach the last eight by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Tuchel has won four and drawn one of his five games in charge since replacing Frank Lampard, but the Blues were lucky to escape after a lackluster first-half display at Oakwell against the Championship side.
“Not enough courage and it was too deep for a long, long time,” Tuchel said. “We clearly can play better, so yes I expected more, but not in terms that I am frustrated.”
Photo: Reuters
“If you lack a rhythm and a bit of self-confidence, and you have to show on this pitch, against an opponent that takes all the risk and plays the game of his life, that is not easy. We can do better, but I don’t want to be too hard on the players,” he said.
The much-maligned Kepa Arrizabalaga started in goal as one of 10 changes to the team that won 2-1 at Sheffield United on Sunday and the Spaniard produced a brilliant save to prevent Callum Brittain opening the scoring.
Tuchel introduced Reece James as one of two substitutions at halftime and the rightback created the winning goal when his low cross on 64 minutes left Tammy Abraham with a simple tap-in for his 12th goal of the season.
Photo: Reuters
Barnsley were beaten 6-0 at Stamford Bridge when the sides met in the EFL Cup earlier in the season, but Valerien Ismael’s men were far more competitive this time and were unfortunate not to force the game to extra-time when Abraham did brilliantly at the other end with a goal-line clearance from Michael Sollbauer’s shot.
Beaten finalists last season, Chelsea will fancy their chances of a return to Wembley after drawing Premier League strugglers Sheffield United at home in the quarter-finals.
Southampton’s reward for seeing off Wolves 2-0 is a south coast derby against the only non-Premier League side left in the competition, AFC Bournemouth, in the last eight.
Goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong offered some relief for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men after five consecutive league defeats, including a 9-0 thrashing by Manchester United.
“It has been a tough few weeks. The hard work has been going in, but the results haven’t been coming,” Ings said. “To win tonight was huge for our confidence.”
Hasenhuttl was rewarded for naming a stronger side than Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who made six changes.
Ings had fortune on his side to open the scoring when he broke through and, although his shot was saved by John Ruddy, it came back to hit the England striker and roll in.
Armstrong sealed the tie in stoppage-time with a pinpoint strike after Ruddy made a mess of Leander Dendoncker’s back-pass.
Everton are to host Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Leicester City entertain Manchester United in the other quarter-finals to be played on the weekend of March 20 and 21.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going