Paceman Shannon Gabriel yesterday put on an inspirational bowling show as the West Indies took control of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
The West Indies were dismissed for 409 in their first innings after resuming on 223-5.
Gabriel (2-31) helped to reduce Bangladesh to 105-4 — still 304 runs behind — at stumps on the second day.
Photo: AFP
Mushfiqur Rahim (27) and Mohammad Mithun (6) were at the crease.
Joshua da Silva earlier struck a superb 92 for the West Indies, with Nkrumah Bonner hitting 90 and Alzarri Joseph scoring 82.
Wicketkeeper Da Silva was part of two significant partnerships that propelled the tourists past 400.
He and Bonner put on 88 runs for the sixth wicket, before Joseph joined Da Silva in a 118-run stand for the seventh.
Da Silva cut fast bowler Abu Jayed for a four past backward-point to begin his day and continued his aggressive approach, but off-spinner Mehidy Hasan broke through to dismiss Bonner 10 runs short of his first century. His knock included seven fours.
Joseph counterattacked right after coming to the crease and kept the scoreboard ticking.
Da Silva brought up his second Test half-century with a reverse-swept four against Mehidy Hasan.
He batted sensibly and appeared set for his first ton, but left-arm spinner Taijul Islam deceived him with a delivery to take his 100th Test wicket at home.
The West Indies collapsed after Joseph’s dismissal, losing their final four wickets for 25 runs.
Gabriel struck twice in his first two overs. He dismissed opener Soumya Sarkar for a duck, before Najmul Hossain (4) edged the ball to gully.
At 11-2, captain Mominul Haque and opener Tamim Iqbal started the repair job.
Their 58-run partnership was ended when the skipper played a cut-shot against off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall to be out for 21.
Joseph dismissed Tamim for 44.
