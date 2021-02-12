Toffees edge nine-goal thriller to make quarter-finals

AFP, LONDON





Everton on Wednesday upped the pressure on Jose Mourinho with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in extra-time to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Manchester City eased into the last eight by beating Swansea City.

Tottenham face a daunting trip to Manchester City in the English Premier League tomorrow and defeat after a draining 120 minutes was the last thing Mourinho wanted.

Spurs have lost four of their past five games and one of three chances to end the club’s 13-year wait to win a trophy in cup competitions is now gone.

Everton’s Bernard, front, scores against Tottenham Hotspur in their FA Cup fifth-round match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

“Attacking football only wins matches when you don’t make more defensive mistakes than you create,” said Mourinho, who once described a 5-4 result as a “hockey score.”

“It was the mouse and the cat. The mouse was our defensive mistakes and the cat was us playing very well, scoring goals, but it wasn’t enough,” he said.

Mourinho’s men made a bright start at Goodison Park when Davinson Sanchez headed them into the lead after just three minutes.

However, the defensive errors that have cost Tottenham dear this year were in evidence as Everton struck three times in seven minutes just before halftime, through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty.

Erik Lamela reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage-time, before another rare goal for Sanchez made it 3-3.

Richarlison then smashed home from a narrow angle to restore Everton’s lead.

Mourinho had left Harry Kane on the bench from the start to ease his return from an ankle injury, but the England captain ended up playing for more than an hour and met Son Heung-min’s cross at the back post with bullet header seven minutes from time to send the game into extra-time.

Bernard’s brilliant finish from Sigurdsson’s scooped pass proved a fitting winner to a pulsating tie to keep alive the Toffees’ chances of a first trophy since 1994-1995.

“It was a long night for everybody, but we came out on top, which is the main thing,” Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson said.

The defending from both sides will encourage Manchester City, who also face Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday next week, after they broke the English record for consecutive wins by a top-flight club.

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City, who extended their winning run in all competitions to 15 games with a 3-1 success over Swansea.

Victory was also Pep Guardiola’s 200th in 268 games as Manchester City boss, with his side still on course for a historic quadruple of trophies.

Guardiola’s men hold a five-point lead with a game in hand at the top of the Premier League, face Tottenham in the EFL Cup final in April and resume their challenge to win a first UEFA Champions League in the round-of-16 against Borussia Moenchengladbach later this month.

“It is amazing for ourselves, we cannot deny how pleased and proud we are to break this record,” Guardiola said. “Records are there to be broken, but they have to do well [to beat it]. It is not easy in the modern era to make 15 wins in a row.”

Leicester City were made to wait until the 94th minute to book their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s header.

Sheffield United also needed just a solitary goal to see off second-tier Bristol City 1-0 thanks to Billy Sharp’s penalty after Alfie Mawson was sent off for handling David McGoldrick’s goalbound shot.