Everton on Wednesday upped the pressure on Jose Mourinho with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in extra-time to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Manchester City eased into the last eight by beating Swansea City.
Tottenham face a daunting trip to Manchester City in the English Premier League tomorrow and defeat after a draining 120 minutes was the last thing Mourinho wanted.
Spurs have lost four of their past five games and one of three chances to end the club’s 13-year wait to win a trophy in cup competitions is now gone.
“Attacking football only wins matches when you don’t make more defensive mistakes than you create,” said Mourinho, who once described a 5-4 result as a “hockey score.”
“It was the mouse and the cat. The mouse was our defensive mistakes and the cat was us playing very well, scoring goals, but it wasn’t enough,” he said.
Mourinho’s men made a bright start at Goodison Park when Davinson Sanchez headed them into the lead after just three minutes.
However, the defensive errors that have cost Tottenham dear this year were in evidence as Everton struck three times in seven minutes just before halftime, through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty.
Erik Lamela reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage-time, before another rare goal for Sanchez made it 3-3.
Richarlison then smashed home from a narrow angle to restore Everton’s lead.
Mourinho had left Harry Kane on the bench from the start to ease his return from an ankle injury, but the England captain ended up playing for more than an hour and met Son Heung-min’s cross at the back post with bullet header seven minutes from time to send the game into extra-time.
Bernard’s brilliant finish from Sigurdsson’s scooped pass proved a fitting winner to a pulsating tie to keep alive the Toffees’ chances of a first trophy since 1994-1995.
“It was a long night for everybody, but we came out on top, which is the main thing,” Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson said.
The defending from both sides will encourage Manchester City, who also face Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday next week, after they broke the English record for consecutive wins by a top-flight club.
Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City, who extended their winning run in all competitions to 15 games with a 3-1 success over Swansea.
Victory was also Pep Guardiola’s 200th in 268 games as Manchester City boss, with his side still on course for a historic quadruple of trophies.
Guardiola’s men hold a five-point lead with a game in hand at the top of the Premier League, face Tottenham in the EFL Cup final in April and resume their challenge to win a first UEFA Champions League in the round-of-16 against Borussia Moenchengladbach later this month.
“It is amazing for ourselves, we cannot deny how pleased and proud we are to break this record,” Guardiola said. “Records are there to be broken, but they have to do well [to beat it]. It is not easy in the modern era to make 15 wins in a row.”
Leicester City were made to wait until the 94th minute to book their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s header.
Sheffield United also needed just a solitary goal to see off second-tier Bristol City 1-0 thanks to Billy Sharp’s penalty after Alfie Mawson was sent off for handling David McGoldrick’s goalbound shot.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon's surface as "one big sand trap," hit with a makeshift 6-iron. "I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot," Jack Nicklaus said this week.
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going