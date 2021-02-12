Matteo Pessina on Wednesday scored twice as Atalanta BC knocked holders SSC Napoli out of the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 victory to set up a final against Juventus.
A goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final left the tie on a knife edge, but the hosts raced into a commanding early lead when Duvan Zapata smashed in an unstoppable shot and Pessina swept home the second inside the opening 16 minutes.
Napoli came to life after halftime and pulled one back through Hirving Lozano, before Pessina’s dinked finish 12 minutes from time left the visitors’ hopes of a successful Coppa defense in tatters.
“It’s a great satisfaction, we dedicate this to the fans. The regret is not to live these moments with them, but reaching a final is a sign of continuity,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told a news conference. “Since Jan. 3 we’ve played every three days, for six weeks. These guys are extraordinary, it’s not easy to recover all your energy. This is an extraordinary team for its courage and spirit, but also for its respect for the opponent.”
Atalanta have won the Coppa Italia once in their history, in 1962-1963, and finished as runners-up on three occasions, most recently in 2018-2019.
In the final they face Italian champions Juventus, who have won the Coppa a record 13 times.
Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso faced increasing pressure ahead of the game after a Serie A defeat by Genoa left his side with two wins in their past seven games in all competitions.
After another loss and with a league game against in-form Juventus up next tomorrow, Gattuso was asked if the next match could be his last chance.
“I don’t know, you’ll need to ask the club,” he said. “I’m the captain of the ship and when things go badly it’s at the expense of the captain.”
“I can’t think about if this is the penultimate or last chance, I need to work and I must manage to give confidence. I’m a coach, it can happen,” he added. “I won’t be the first or the last, but I have a duty to keep trying until the end.”
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going