Pessina at the double as Atalanta dispatch Napoli

Reuters, BERGAMO, Italy





Matteo Pessina on Wednesday scored twice as Atalanta BC knocked holders SSC Napoli out of the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 victory to set up a final against Juventus.

A goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final left the tie on a knife edge, but the hosts raced into a commanding early lead when Duvan Zapata smashed in an unstoppable shot and Pessina swept home the second inside the opening 16 minutes.

Napoli came to life after halftime and pulled one back through Hirving Lozano, before Pessina’s dinked finish 12 minutes from time left the visitors’ hopes of a successful Coppa defense in tatters.

Atalanta BC’s Matteo Pessina, front, scores against SSC Napoli in their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“It’s a great satisfaction, we dedicate this to the fans. The regret is not to live these moments with them, but reaching a final is a sign of continuity,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told a news conference. “Since Jan. 3 we’ve played every three days, for six weeks. These guys are extraordinary, it’s not easy to recover all your energy. This is an extraordinary team for its courage and spirit, but also for its respect for the opponent.”

Atalanta have won the Coppa Italia once in their history, in 1962-1963, and finished as runners-up on three occasions, most recently in 2018-2019.

In the final they face Italian champions Juventus, who have won the Coppa a record 13 times.

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso faced increasing pressure ahead of the game after a Serie A defeat by Genoa left his side with two wins in their past seven games in all competitions.

After another loss and with a league game against in-form Juventus up next tomorrow, Gattuso was asked if the next match could be his last chance.

“I don’t know, you’ll need to ask the club,” he said. “I’m the captain of the ship and when things go badly it’s at the expense of the captain.”

“I can’t think about if this is the penultimate or last chance, I need to work and I must manage to give confidence. I’m a coach, it can happen,” he added. “I won’t be the first or the last, but I have a duty to keep trying until the end.”