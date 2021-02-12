Brad Marchand on Wednesday scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers in the opener of a two-game set at Madison Square Garden.
Marchand beat goalie Alexandar Georgiev with a nifty forehand-backhand maneuver. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy broke up an odd-man rush and set up Marchand.
“You have to take chances at times,” Tuukka Rask said about the three-on-three overtime. “Smart players make smart plays and I think that was the case.”
Photo: Bruce Bennett-USA Today
Chris Wagner and Anders Bjork also scored, while Rask made 33 saves to help the Bruins extend their winning streak to four and points streak to nine games at 8-0-1.
“That’s the mentality we have always had in this room, we are one,” Marchand said. “We battle adversity together. We win and lose as a team. We feed off a line or a guy. Guys are just stepping up and making big plays right now.”
Julien Gauthier — with his first NHL goal — and Kevin Rooney scored for New York, while Brendan Lemieux had two assists and Georgiev stopped 29 shots.
The Rangers have lost two in a row.
“The way we kind of measure our game is how fast we play, the way we pressure, the way we forecheck,” Rangers center Mika Zibanejad said after his goal drought extended to nine games. “We were playing a really good team tonight, so it’s going to go a little bit back and forth, but I thought we played with a lot more speed and a lot more tempo today than we did last game.”
The teams meet again today.
Georgiev made his first start since an altercation with defenseman Tony DeAngelo that followed an overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
DeAngelo has since cleared waivers and will not play another game with the Rangers, general manager Jeff Gorton said.
“I thought [Georgiev] was really good laterally reading plays, square to the puck,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. “The second period we were fortunate to get out of there 1-1. He was huge on the penalty kill in the second period. They had some ‘Grade A’ bell ringers that he made some great side-to-side saves on. If you’re going to kill penalties against that team your goalie better be pretty good and he certainly was good.”
Rooney evened it at 2-2 midway through the third period, less than three minutes after Bjork gave the Bruins the lead.
Rooney buried a loose puck at the side of the net after Lemieux redirected a shot from Ryan Lindgren.
Wagner tied it at 1-1 with a short-handed goal midway through the second period. Gauthier opened the scoring in the first.
In Montreal, Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored in a 42-second span early in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat hosts the Canadiens 4-2.
Travis Dermott and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, while Frederik Andersen made 33 saves, Jake Muzzin added three assists and John Tavares had two.
Toronto are 8-0-1 in their past nine games and lead the NHL and the all-Canadian North Division at 11-2-1.
Josh Anderson and Tomas Tatar scored for Montreal, while Carey Price stopped 20 shots.
The Canadiens dropped five points behind Toronto.
Auston Matthews’ career-high goals streak was snapped at eight games for Toronto, but he extended his points run to 11. Mitch Marner’s eight-game points streak ended.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going