Marchand scores winner as Bruins edge Rangers 3-2

AP, NEW YORK and MONTREAL





Brad Marchand on Wednesday scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers in the opener of a two-game set at Madison Square Garden.

Marchand beat goalie Alexandar Georgiev with a nifty forehand-backhand maneuver. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy broke up an odd-man rush and set up Marchand.

“You have to take chances at times,” Tuukka Rask said about the three-on-three overtime. “Smart players make smart plays and I think that was the case.”

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins, left, scores past New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev in their NHL game in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bruce Bennett-USA Today

Chris Wagner and Anders Bjork also scored, while Rask made 33 saves to help the Bruins extend their winning streak to four and points streak to nine games at 8-0-1.

“That’s the mentality we have always had in this room, we are one,” Marchand said. “We battle adversity together. We win and lose as a team. We feed off a line or a guy. Guys are just stepping up and making big plays right now.”

Julien Gauthier — with his first NHL goal — and Kevin Rooney scored for New York, while Brendan Lemieux had two assists and Georgiev stopped 29 shots.

The Rangers have lost two in a row.

“The way we kind of measure our game is how fast we play, the way we pressure, the way we forecheck,” Rangers center Mika Zibanejad said after his goal drought extended to nine games. “We were playing a really good team tonight, so it’s going to go a little bit back and forth, but I thought we played with a lot more speed and a lot more tempo today than we did last game.”

The teams meet again today.

Georgiev made his first start since an altercation with defenseman Tony DeAngelo that followed an overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

DeAngelo has since cleared waivers and will not play another game with the Rangers, general manager Jeff Gorton said.

“I thought [Georgiev] was really good laterally reading plays, square to the puck,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. “The second period we were fortunate to get out of there 1-1. He was huge on the penalty kill in the second period. They had some ‘Grade A’ bell ringers that he made some great side-to-side saves on. If you’re going to kill penalties against that team your goalie better be pretty good and he certainly was good.”

Rooney evened it at 2-2 midway through the third period, less than three minutes after Bjork gave the Bruins the lead.

Rooney buried a loose puck at the side of the net after Lemieux redirected a shot from Ryan Lindgren.

Wagner tied it at 1-1 with a short-handed goal midway through the second period. Gauthier opened the scoring in the first.

In Montreal, Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored in a 42-second span early in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat hosts the Canadiens 4-2.

Travis Dermott and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, while Frederik Andersen made 33 saves, Jake Muzzin added three assists and John Tavares had two.

Toronto are 8-0-1 in their past nine games and lead the NHL and the all-Canadian North Division at 11-2-1.

Josh Anderson and Tomas Tatar scored for Montreal, while Carey Price stopped 20 shots.

The Canadiens dropped five points behind Toronto.

Auston Matthews’ career-high goals streak was snapped at eight games for Toronto, but he extended his points run to 11. Mitch Marner’s eight-game points streak ended.