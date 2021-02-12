Lakers silence Thunder in OT

SLOVENIAN SUPERSTAR: Luka Doncic notched his NBA-leading seventh triple-double of the season as the Mavs fought back from a nine-point deficit to down the Hawks

AFP, LOS ANGELES





LeBron James on Wednesday forced an extra session with a three-pointer and scored 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won their third consecutive overtime game by outlasting the slumping Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113.

James finished with seven assists and six rebounds, Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, Dennis Schroder contributed 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 15 for the reigning NBA champions, who now have six straight wins.

Los Angeles played without injured star forward Anthony Davis for the second straight game.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today

It was the third consecutive overtime game for the Lakers and the second against the short-handed Thunder, who have lost three of their past four.

Los Angeles beat the Thunder in overtime on Monday and Detroit in double overtime two nights earlier.

Al Horford had 25 points, Kenrich Williams scored 24 points, Luguentz Dort had 17, while Hamidou Diallo collected 15 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Thunder were missing their best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with a knee injury.

In Phoenix, Arizona, Devin Booker drained clutch free throws with 32 seconds left as the Suns overcame a 47-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 125-124 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo also had 11 rebounds and five assists while shooting 15 of 23 from the floor en route to a season-high scoring performance.

He put up a desperation jumper at the buzzer to try and win it, but the ball bounced off the back of the rim as the Bucks had their season-best five-game win streak snapped.

Chris Paul added 28 points and seven assists as Phoenix earned their fourth straight win and their seventh in the past eight games.

Khris Middleton had 18 points and 11 assists, while Bryn Forbes scored all 17 of his points in the first half for Milwaukee, in front of a crowd of 1,400 mask-wearing fans.

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 28 points with 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the Mavericks rallied for a 118-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Doncic notched his league-leading seventh triple-double of the season as the Mavericks rallied from a nine-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter as they continue to try to fight their way up from the depths of the Western Conference.

A Doncic three-pointer gave the Mavericks their first lead since the second quarter, 104-101, with 5 minutes, 29 seconds to play.

Tim Hardaway Jr scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, while Jalen Brunson added 11 of his 21 in the final frame for Dallas.

The contest opened with the first playing of the national anthem at a Mavs home game this season — the NBA instructing teams to maintain the tradition a day after Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he “decided not to play it and see what the response was.”

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Los Angeles Clippers shook off a slow start to beat the Timberwolves 119-112, avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points with eight rebounds and five assists, while Lou Williams added a season-high 27 points off the bench for the Clippers, who were without Paul George.

The Clippers welcomed starting guard Patrick Beverley back to action after an eight-game injury absence.

Naz Reid led Minnesota with 23 points off the bench, while Malik Beasley scored 21 and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 18 in his first contest back from a 13-game absence since announcing last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus had earlier claimed several of his family members, including his mother.

Towns said he felt “guilty” that he had access to treatments that are not readily available to most Americans.

“There’s such mental strain during all this time, feeling of guilt because of the resources I have, and I wish I could spread these resources to as many people as possible,” Towns said. “Guilt, just a lot of demons I haven’t dealt with that I put to the back burner.”

In New York, the Brooklyn Nets answered critics of their defensive efforts in a 104-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets held the Pacers to 18 points in the first quarter and just 12 points in the second to take a 62-30 lead into halftime.

They led by as many as 36 points — a lead Indiana whittled to 14 in the fourth quarter before the Nets clamped down.

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored a team-high 46 points and Coby White tallied 30 as the Bulls established a team record with 25 three-pointers in a 129-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

LaVine and White became the first teammates in the NBA to make at least eight three-pointers during the same game as Chicago finished 25 of 47 from beyond the arc.

Elsewhere, Toronto Raptors downed the Washington Wizards 137-115, the Denver Nuggets crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-95 and the Memphis Grizzlies swatted away the Charlotte Hornets 130-114.