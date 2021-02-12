Tokyo Olympics chief Mori to quit over sexist remarks

AFP, TOKYO





Tokyo Olympics chief and former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori is to resign after he sparked outrage in Japan and abroad by claiming that women talk too much in meetings, reports said yesterday.

The decision comes after a barrage of criticism from politicians to sports stars, and is the latest headache for the organizers as they battle public disquiet over plans to hold the Games this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple Japanese media outlets, citing anonymous sources, said that the 83-year-old has told officials he wishes to step down and plans to announce his resignation at a meeting of the organizers today.

His most likely successor is Saburo Kawabuchi, an 84-year-old long-time sports administrator, local media reported.

Gaffe-prone Mori has come under increasing pressure since remarks he made last week to members of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

“When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn’t restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” Mori said.

He has apologized for the sexist remarks — but insisted he was repeating complaints made by others, and dug a deeper hole when he explained that he “doesn’t speak to women much.”

Public broadcaster NHK and other media said that Mori met Kawabuchi yesterday to ask him to take on the role of committee president.

Kawabuchi, who serves in the symbolic role of Olympic Village mayor, reportedly accepted Mori’s request.

“If I am elected as president, I would make my utmost efforts,” NHK quoted him as saying after the talks.

A former soccer player, Kawabuchi played a large part in popularizing the game in Japan in the 1990s.

He played for Japan when the nation last hosted the Olympics, in 1964, scoring a goal against Argentina.

The meeting was called to allow officials to “express their opinions” on Mori’s remarks and discuss “future gender equality initiatives of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee,” the organizers said.

An online campaign calling for action against Mori has attracted more than 146,000 signatures, while Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka slammed his comments as “ignorant.”