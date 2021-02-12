Nkrumah Bonner yesterday made up for lost time with his second successive half-century as the West Indies ground out 223-5 against Bangladesh on the first day of the second Test.
Bonner was 74 not out and wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva was with him on 22 after an even first day.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite contributed 47 and fellow opener John Campbell 36, but the tourists hunkered down in the face of relentlessly disciplined bowling.
Photo: AFP
The hosts had the initiative until the unbeaten 45-run, no-risk stand by Bonner and Da Silva to see out the day.
How long Bonner lasts will be the key to West Indies’ innings, with 300 looking imposing.
After almost a decade out of the national team, his 86 on debut at the weekend helped the West Indies win the first Test in a remarkable comeback.
After opting to bat first, Brathwaite and Campbell shared a decent 66-run start to the innings.
Campbell cut off-spinner Mehidy Hasan past point for a boundary to begin his scoring on his 12th ball faced.
Campbell also struck off-spinner Nayeem Hasan for a six over long-on, but with the West Indies appearing untroubled, Campbell gave up his wicket when he was trapped leg before wicket trying to sweep left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.
Campbell reviewed in vain. His 68-ball innings included five fours and one six.
The bowlers regrouped well after lunch to take three wickets.
Paceman Abu Jayed was rewarded for hitting the right length consistently with Shayne Moseley’s wicket for 7, after which Brathwaite perished to a cut-shot off Soumya Sarkar’s medium pace, three runs short of his 21st Test half-century.
Kayle Mayers, the first batsman to score a double-century in the fourth innings on debut in the first Test, was out for 5 driving at Jayed and giving an outside-edge to the slips.
The West Indies were in trouble at 116-4, but Bonner engineered a recovery, first with Jermaine Blackwood.
Their 62-run stand for the fifth wicket lasted until Blackwood was caught and bowled by Taijul Islam for 28.
Bonner brought up his half-century off 98 balls driving a Taijul delivery to long-off for a single, but in the face of good bowling, he opted for a defensive approach, which paid off.
His 173-ball knock so far includes six boundaries.
Jayed and Taijul have two wickets each.
