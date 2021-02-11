Pius Suter on Tuesday scored 2 minutes, 15 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period.
The rookie skated toward the net with a pass from Brandon Hagel and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger to complete a comeback win.
Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, who are 6-1-4 in their last 11 games.
Photo: AFP
Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, who are 0-1-2 in their past three.
In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks and Oettinger stopped 27 shots.
Hintz scored his third of the season and second in three games when he collected a loose puck in the left circle, skated through the crease and sent a backhand past Lankinen at 4:57 in the first period on Dallas’ first shot on goal.
Jason Robertson got the lone assist after setting up the play by stripping the puck from Suter, a fellow rookie.
Suter redeemed himself by cashing in a centering pass from Hagel, who sped down the right side and fed Suter for his fifth goal of the season.
“I wanted to get some space,” Suter said. “He made a great play going down the side, cut in and give it to me. I actually didn’t know it was in. I just hear Hages screaming.”
The Blackhawks tied it at 14:04 in the second half on a power-play goal by Janmark, who signed as a free agent in October last year after playing his first four NHL seasons with Dallas.
Janmark drew a tripping penalty from John Klingberg and then redirected a shot through Oettinger’s pads.
Dallas went into the game with the NHL’s No. 2 power play at 36.8 percent. Chicago was third at 36.6 percent.
The Blackhawks went one for four, the Stars zero for two. The Blackhawks have killed 22 of the last 23 opposing power plays.
The Stars appeared to take a 2-0 lead about 4 minutes into the second when Jamie Benn gathered a loose puck in the crease and lifted it over Lankinen’s left shoulder into the top of the net, but the Blackhawks successfully challenged that Benn’s backing into Lankinen seconds earlier constituted goalie interference.
Oettinger made his second straight start in net and fourth of the season for the Stars, despite No. 1 goalie Anton Khudobin being available.
Dallas coach Rick Bowness said Oettinger deserved another start after making a career-high 33 saves on Sunday.
“Goaltending is all about confidence,” said Oettinger, the NHL’s youngest goalie at 22.
When you’re playing well “it’s slower in front of you. The puck’s a little bit bigger. It was a solid outing, but not to get two points out of the night is really disappointing,” he said.
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ San Jose Sharks 4, Kings 3
‧ Golden Knights 5, Ducks 4
‧ Lightning 6, Predators 1
‧ Flames 3, Jets 2
‧ Panthers 2, Red Wings 1
‧ Oilers 3, Senators 2
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top