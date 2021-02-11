Blackhawks’ Suter scores in overtime to edge Stars 2-1

AP, DALLAS





Pius Suter on Tuesday scored 2 minutes, 15 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period.

The rookie skated toward the net with a pass from Brandon Hagel and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger to complete a comeback win.

Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, who are 6-1-4 in their last 11 games.

Pius Suter of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Dallas Stars in their NHL game in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, who are 0-1-2 in their past three.

In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks and Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

Hintz scored his third of the season and second in three games when he collected a loose puck in the left circle, skated through the crease and sent a backhand past Lankinen at 4:57 in the first period on Dallas’ first shot on goal.

Jason Robertson got the lone assist after setting up the play by stripping the puck from Suter, a fellow rookie.

Suter redeemed himself by cashing in a centering pass from Hagel, who sped down the right side and fed Suter for his fifth goal of the season.

“I wanted to get some space,” Suter said. “He made a great play going down the side, cut in and give it to me. I actually didn’t know it was in. I just hear Hages screaming.”

The Blackhawks tied it at 14:04 in the second half on a power-play goal by Janmark, who signed as a free agent in October last year after playing his first four NHL seasons with Dallas.

Janmark drew a tripping penalty from John Klingberg and then redirected a shot through Oettinger’s pads.

Dallas went into the game with the NHL’s No. 2 power play at 36.8 percent. Chicago was third at 36.6 percent.

The Blackhawks went one for four, the Stars zero for two. The Blackhawks have killed 22 of the last 23 opposing power plays.

The Stars appeared to take a 2-0 lead about 4 minutes into the second when Jamie Benn gathered a loose puck in the crease and lifted it over Lankinen’s left shoulder into the top of the net, but the Blackhawks successfully challenged that Benn’s backing into Lankinen seconds earlier constituted goalie interference.

Oettinger made his second straight start in net and fourth of the season for the Stars, despite No. 1 goalie Anton Khudobin being available.

Dallas coach Rick Bowness said Oettinger deserved another start after making a career-high 33 saves on Sunday.

“Goaltending is all about confidence,” said Oettinger, the NHL’s youngest goalie at 22.

When you’re playing well “it’s slower in front of you. The puck’s a little bit bigger. It was a solid outing, but not to get two points out of the night is really disappointing,” he said.

