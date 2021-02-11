The helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six other passengers was probably caused by the pilot becoming disoriented after flying into clouds, investigators said on Tuesday.
Ara Zobayan, the pilot of the chartered Island Express helicopter, probably suffered “spatial disorientation,” the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.
Also likely contributing to the crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26 last year was “self-induced pressure” on the pilot to complete the flight for his celebrity client, the NTSB said.
The NTSB also cited “inadequate review and oversight” of safety management processes by Island Express as a probable cause of the crash, but did not find that the helicopter had experienced any mechanical problems.
Bryant, 41, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six other passengers when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a fog-shrouded hillside west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.
The NTSB said that weather conditions were marginal on the morning of the flight, but acceptable for flying under visual flight rules, where a pilot stays out of the clouds and maintains eye contact with the ground.
Shortly before the crash, the pilot said he was climbing to 1,200m to get above the clouds, but the helicopter was actually in a steep left turn and descending rapidly, NTSB investigators said.
DISORIENTED
While the pilot perceived that the helicopter was climbing it was actually descending, they added.
“We are talking about spatial disorientation where literally the pilot may not know which way is up or down, whether he or she is leaning left or right,” NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said.
In its findings, the NTSB said “the probable cause of this accident was the pilot’s decision to continue flight under visual flight rules into instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in the pilot’s spatial disorientation and loss of control.”
RULES BREACHED
Island Express was not certified to fly passengers in instrument conditions and the pilot contravened the rules by trying to fly through the clouds, it said.
“He would have been illegal by going into the clouds,” Sumwalt said.
The NTSB also said in its findings that “contributing to the accident was the pilot’s likely self-induced pressure.”
“Self-induced pressure is a real thing,” Sumwalt said. “Pilots are ‘can-do’ oriented. The pilot is paid to fly. He wants to get the job done.”
