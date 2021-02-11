Mitchell masterclass as Jazz march on, Curry shines

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Joe Ingles added 24 points, while French international Rudy Gobert muscled his way to 18 points in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz now lead the West with a 20-5 record, one game clear of the Los Angeles Lakers, having won 16 of their last 17 games.

“I think the biggest thing is our competitiveness, continuing the fight,” said Mitchell, adding that Utah were determined to atone for their disappointing first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in last season’s playoffs.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker in their NBA game in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Russell Isabella-USA Today

“That was a tough loss for us, but this is how you’re supposed to respond if you want to be the team we want to be,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got plenty of games left this season, but we’re playing well and we’re grooving.”

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics’ scoring with 33 points, while Jayson Tatum had 23.

Elsewhere, Steph Curry delivered a dazzling performance as the Golden State Warriors scored a 114-91 road victory at the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry finished with 32 points in the win, with six Warriors teammates ending up in double digits. Rudy Gay led the Spurs scorers with 17 points off the bench, but it was Curry who hogged the limelight after another gem of a display in what is rapidly becoming an Most Valuable Player (MVP)-calibre season for the Warriors talisman.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Curry is playing better than ever.

“That’s part of Steph’s brilliance — he just constantly amazes you to the point where you almost take it for granted,” Kerr said.

“This is the best I’ve ever seen him from a confidence and a strength standpoint, and that’s saying something for a two-time MVP. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him look better,” Kerr said.

In Detroit, Michigan, the Brooklyn Nets crashed to a third straight loss against the lowly Detroit Pistons, losing 122-111.

The Nets, with Kevin Durant absent due to COVID-19 protocols, once again put in another abject defensive display as the Pistons, bottom of the Eastern Conference, romped to a 122-111 home win.

It marked the seventh straight game that the Nets have shipped 120 points or more, an unwanted new record for a franchise with designs on becoming an NBA powerhouse following the signing of James Harden last month.

Nets coach Steve Nash accused his players of lacking fight for most of the game, saying they had only shown it in flashes.

“If you come to the gym, you’ve got to want to fight with your teammates and make it extremely hard for the other team, make them miserable, and we didn’t do that,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to clean up.”

In other games on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Trail Blazers 106, Magic 97

‧ 76ers 119, Kings 111

‧ Pelicans 130, Rockets 101

‧ Heat 98, Knicks 96