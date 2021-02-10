The Tampa Bay Lightning made sure Curtis McElhinney’s first start in net since March last year went as smoothly as possible.
Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.
Tampa Bay controlled this game even with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy getting his first night off this season. McElhinney made 22 saves.
Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA Today
“I think it was an ideal start for our team,” Lightning coach John Cooper said. “To have as little work as he had in the first period, I think that was probably good for him.”
The defending Stanley Cup champions extended the NHL’s longest winning streak and improved to 8-1-1.
The 2009-2010 Pittsburgh Penguins are the only defending Stanley Cup champs since 1943-1944 with more wins (nine) through the first 10 games of a season.
McElhinney said that there were a lot of question marks on his end going into this game.
“Obviously, that’s a long time to be out,” McElhinney said. “A lot of practice time obviously in the bubble and now in this season. It was just a matter of getting acclimated as quick as I could. I thought the guys did a tremendous job helping me out in the first couple periods especially.”
Blake Coleman and Steven Stamkos each had empty-net goals in the final 98 seconds.
Nashville’s Dante Fabbro scored his first goal of the season on the man advantage at 11 minutes, 8 seconds into the third.
Only a strong performance by goalie Pekka Rinne kept the Predators in the game with the Lightning outshooting them 35-23.
The Predators met after the game to talk things over.
“We’re not winning right now, so we’ve got to do something extra within the group of guys we have in that locker room to get ourselves back on the right foot here,” Fabbro said.
In other games on Monday, it was:
‧ Coyotes 4, Blues 3
‧ Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2
‧ Islanders 2, Rangers 0
‧ Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 1
‧ Oilers 3, Senators 1
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the