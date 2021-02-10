Cirelli scores twice as the Lightning beat Predators 4-1

The Tampa Bay Lightning made sure Curtis McElhinney’s first start in net since March last year went as smoothly as possible.

Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Tampa Bay controlled this game even with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy getting his first night off this season. McElhinney made 22 saves.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Pat Maroon, left, congratulates goaltender Curtis McElhinney after their win against the Nashville Predators in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA Today

“I think it was an ideal start for our team,” Lightning coach John Cooper said. “To have as little work as he had in the first period, I think that was probably good for him.”

The defending Stanley Cup champions extended the NHL’s longest winning streak and improved to 8-1-1.

The 2009-2010 Pittsburgh Penguins are the only defending Stanley Cup champs since 1943-1944 with more wins (nine) through the first 10 games of a season.

McElhinney said that there were a lot of question marks on his end going into this game.

“Obviously, that’s a long time to be out,” McElhinney said. “A lot of practice time obviously in the bubble and now in this season. It was just a matter of getting acclimated as quick as I could. I thought the guys did a tremendous job helping me out in the first couple periods especially.”

Blake Coleman and Steven Stamkos each had empty-net goals in the final 98 seconds.

Nashville’s Dante Fabbro scored his first goal of the season on the man advantage at 11 minutes, 8 seconds into the third.

Only a strong performance by goalie Pekka Rinne kept the Predators in the game with the Lightning outshooting them 35-23.

The Predators met after the game to talk things over.

“We’re not winning right now, so we’ve got to do something extra within the group of guys we have in that locker room to get ourselves back on the right foot here,” Fabbro said.

In other games on Monday, it was:

‧ Coyotes 4, Blues 3

‧ Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2

‧ Islanders 2, Rangers 0

‧ Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 1

‧ Oilers 3, Senators 1