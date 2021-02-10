Khris Middleton found a not-so-new way to pick up easy assist after easy assist — just lob the ball toward the rim.
From there, high-soaring Giannis Antetokounmpo did the rest.
Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-112 on Monday night.
Photo: AP
“He’s a threat out there,” Antetokounmpo said of Middleton’s passing and scoring ability. “He’s going to find you.”
Usually a forward, Middleton had the ball in his hands even more often with point guard Jrue Holiday out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Bucks found out earlier in the day that Holiday would not be available.
They adjusted on the fly.
Photo: AFP
“You always have to be prepared and thinking about what you can do if somebody’s not able to go,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Just proud of the guys.”
Middleton’s 12th assist was a thing of beauty — a pinpoint pass to Antetokounmpo for a dunk with one minute, 39 seconds remaining to give the Bucks a 120-110 lead. He had a similar play earlier in the fourth.
“I’m just looking at his route,” Middleton said. “Once I see him go to the rim, I just throw it high.”
Bryn Forbes had 15 points for the Bucks, who earned a rare win in the Mile High City. Milwaukee improved to 10-40 all-time at Denver.
Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds in a showdown with Antetokounmpo. Jokic could not quite replicate his shooting touch from the other night when he scored a career-high 50 points against the Sacramento Kings.
Will Barton added a season-high 24 points as the Nuggets dropped their third straight.
“We still find ourselves trying to figure out how to be a team that plays a lot better in the second half,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We’ve lost three in a row because we haven’t defended anybody.”
