Root’s England thrash India by 227 runs in first Test

LOFTY OVER: Shubman Gill was just able to score his third Test 50 before James Anderson took his wicket and three balls later cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for zero

AFP, CHENNAI, India





Joe Root yesterday led England to an emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening Test, taking the upper hand in their bid for a rare series victory against the hosts on their patch.

Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and paceman James Anderson took three — two of them in a majestic over — as India were dismissed for 192 on the final day while chasing a record 420 to win in Chennai.

“It is a very good victory, but in the scheme of the series, it is just the start,” Root said.

England’s Joe Root celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Asad Shafiq in their third Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Aug. 25 last year. Root yesterday became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test. Photo: Reuters

The England captain predicted that India would “hit back hard” after defeat, but in the opener he outfoxed India, who were on a high after their sensational series triumph in Australia last month, with his bat and his tactics.

Root became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test as his 218 guided England to 578 in the first innings. He was also the top scorer with 40 in the second innings of 178.

Root said that it had been a “crucial toss” to win and then go in to make the big first innings.

“But from that point we had to follow through and make the most of a very good wicket. We did that very well and posted a good score,” he said. “To take 20 wickets in very alien conditions, to our bowlers is huge credit.”

India were hanging on to the chase after Leach struck early with the wicket of overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for 15, and Anderson using his reverse swing on the wearing pitch.

Shubman Gill completed his third Test 50 in just his fourth game before Anderson took away his off-stump. Three balls later he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for zero.

Anderson got India’s first innings hero Rishabh Pant for 11 and spinner Dom Bess chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for zero as India slipped to 117-6.

Root hailed the bowler, who has now taken 611 test wickets, for the way “he goes about things, challenging himself constantly and getting better all the time even at 38.”

“He’s a great role model to the rest of the group,” Root added.

India captain Virat Kohli fought a lone battle, reaching his 24th Test 50 before being bowled out by Ben Stokes on a delivery that stayed low.Leach and fast bowler Jofra Archer combined to run through the tail.

“England played far more professionally,” said Kohli, whose side were all out for 337 in the first innings. “England were ready for the grind and were far more equipped than we were. With the bat as well as the ball, we left a lot of things to be desired.”

England have recorded five series wins in India since 1933. They last won under Alastair Cook in 2012-2013 in a series in which Root made his Test debut.

They lost the last series in 2016.

Root came into this series on the back of match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka last month.

The second Test begins on Saturday with spectators allowed into Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium — a first for Indian cricket since the COVID-19 pandemic began.