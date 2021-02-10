Joe Root yesterday led England to an emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening Test, taking the upper hand in their bid for a rare series victory against the hosts on their patch.
Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and paceman James Anderson took three — two of them in a majestic over — as India were dismissed for 192 on the final day while chasing a record 420 to win in Chennai.
“It is a very good victory, but in the scheme of the series, it is just the start,” Root said.
Photo: Reuters
The England captain predicted that India would “hit back hard” after defeat, but in the opener he outfoxed India, who were on a high after their sensational series triumph in Australia last month, with his bat and his tactics.
Root became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test as his 218 guided England to 578 in the first innings. He was also the top scorer with 40 in the second innings of 178.
Root said that it had been a “crucial toss” to win and then go in to make the big first innings.
“But from that point we had to follow through and make the most of a very good wicket. We did that very well and posted a good score,” he said. “To take 20 wickets in very alien conditions, to our bowlers is huge credit.”
India were hanging on to the chase after Leach struck early with the wicket of overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for 15, and Anderson using his reverse swing on the wearing pitch.
Shubman Gill completed his third Test 50 in just his fourth game before Anderson took away his off-stump. Three balls later he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for zero.
Anderson got India’s first innings hero Rishabh Pant for 11 and spinner Dom Bess chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for zero as India slipped to 117-6.
Root hailed the bowler, who has now taken 611 test wickets, for the way “he goes about things, challenging himself constantly and getting better all the time even at 38.”
“He’s a great role model to the rest of the group,” Root added.
India captain Virat Kohli fought a lone battle, reaching his 24th Test 50 before being bowled out by Ben Stokes on a delivery that stayed low.Leach and fast bowler Jofra Archer combined to run through the tail.
“England played far more professionally,” said Kohli, whose side were all out for 337 in the first innings. “England were ready for the grind and were far more equipped than we were. With the bat as well as the ball, we left a lot of things to be desired.”
England have recorded five series wins in India since 1933. They last won under Alastair Cook in 2012-2013 in a series in which Root made his Test debut.
They lost the last series in 2016.
Root came into this series on the back of match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka last month.
The second Test begins on Saturday with spectators allowed into Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium — a first for Indian cricket since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the