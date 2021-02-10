Barty bagels, Rafa magic at Aussie Open

EARLY EXIT: Azarenka, who was in hard quarantine pre-tournament and played only one warm-up match, was using an inhaler and looked as if she could collapse

AFP, MELBOURNE





Rafael Nadal’s injured back did not slow down his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title yesterday, as women’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty romped to a 6-0, 6-0 “double bagel” at the Australian Open.

On a day when women’s champion Sofia Kenin also reached round two, but two-time winner Victoria Azarenka lost after breathing problems, Nadal and Barty were the headline acts at the COVID-19-delayed Grand Slam.

Spanish great Nadal, who pulled out of last year’s ATP Cup with back problems, beat Serbia’s Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in one hour, 52 minutes on a sun-kissed Rod Laver Arena.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns against Serbia’s Laslo Djere in their Australian Open men’s singles match in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It’s been a tough 15 days for me,” said the 2009 champion, whose back stiffness first flared during an exhibition match last month.

“I needed to survive today and that’s what I did. I’m happy to be through and I think I did a good job today. Straight sets is what I needed,” he said.

Nadal, 34, is attempting to outstrip his old rival Roger Federer, who is out with injury, and take sole ownership of the all-time record for Grand Slam titles.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev returns against Vasek Pospisil during their Australian Open men’s singles match in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

After world No. 1 Novak Djokovic eased through late on Monday, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev extended his winning streak to 15 matches with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil.

The 2019 US Open finalist is raising hopes of a maiden Grand Slam title with his unbeaten run, which includes winning the Paris Masters, ATP Finals and last week’s ATP Cup with Russia.

“Me, I just try to win matches,” the 24-year-old said. “I get asked this question a lot, so if people consider me as a favorite, it’s actually a good job, because I worked all my life to be one of them, let’s say top players in the world. So I’m happy that I’m part of them right now, but you know, you need to win seven matches.”

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty returns against Montenegrin’s Danke Kovinic in their Australian Open women’s singles match in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: AP

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev also continued his winning start to the year with a straight-sets victory over German Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Barty later outclassed Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic, losing only 10 points as she raced into round two in just 44 minutes.

With the win Barty, last year’s semi-finalist who sat out most of the last season, ramped up hopes of a first Australian women’s winner in 43 years.

“It felt great to be here,” she said. “I tried to stick to my process and routine, but I just wanted to have fun.”

Women’s champion Kenin was less convincing, and she audibly vented her frustrations during her 7-5, 6-4 match against Australian Maddison Inglis, who is ranked outside the top 100.

Two-time major-winner Garbine Muguruza, who was stunned by Kenin in last year’s final, had little trouble beating Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan 6-4, 6-0.

However, there were distressing scenes as an ailing Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 champion, went out to Jessica Pegula.

Azarenka, who was one of the players locked down in hard quarantine pre-tournament and not allowed out of her room for 14 days, began to suffer in the second set.

The runner up in last year’s US Open, who only played one warm-up match last week, was seen gasping and using an inhaler, and then looked as if she might collapse on court.

After a medical timeout she played on, but lost 7-5, 6-4.

Elsewhere fifth seed Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine was pushed hard by Czech Marie Bouzkouva before coming through 6-3, 7-5 (7/5).

She next plays 16-year-old American Coco Gauff, who beat Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka last year and enjoyed a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win over Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann yesterday.

The US’ Tennys Sandgren and Spain’s Paula Badosa, who were also in hard quarantine, both went out but there was an impressive, straight-sets win for Spanish Grand Slam debutant Carlos Alcaraz, 17.

“He has all the ingredients to become a great champion,” Nadal said of Alcaraz, who swept past Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.