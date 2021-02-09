Tigres on Sunday set up a potential FIFA Club World Cup final date with Bayern Munich after seeing off Palmeiras 1-0 in the last four clash at the tournament in Qatar.
Andre-Pierre Gignac’s penalty eight minutes after the break was enough for the Mexican side to beat Brazilian giants Palmeiras, who claimed their second Copa Libertadores title last month, but were subdued at the Education City Stadium.
Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton was the star of the first half with two superb saves, but he could do nothing to stop Gignac’s powerful spot-kick after Luan yanked back Carlos Gonzalez in the box.
Photo: AFP
Gignac’s winning strike made it three goals in two games for the former Marseille forward after his brace in Tigres’ 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai in the previous round and made his side the first CONCACAF team to reach the Club World Cup final.
Tigres would likely face Bayern in Thursday’s final, with the European champions the overwhelming favorites in their semi-final with Egypt’s Al Ahly yesterday.
“We are so proud of what we have done. We were looking at this task and we couldn’t believe it. We know that people are crying because of this victory. We want to dedicate this to all of them,” Gonzalez said.
“We are so happy to move onto the dream final. The Palmeiras goalkeeper was the hero with some great saves,” he added.
Defeat would be disappointing for Palmeiras, who are Brazil’s most successful club with 10 national titles and were expected to be Bayern’s principal rivals, but fell with a whimper at the first hurdle.
Earlier reigning Qatari champions Al Duhail defeated Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 in the fifth place playoff.
Al Duhail, who lost 1-0 to Al Ahly in the quarter-finals, took the lead midway through the first half with a goal from Brazilian forward Edmilson Junior.
Yoon Bit-garam leveled on 62 minutes for South Korean side Ulsan, while substitute Mohammed Muntari put the hosts back in front four minutes later and Almoez Ali added a third goal in the closing stages.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top