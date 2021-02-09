Tigres overcome Palmeiras to reach FIFA Club Cup final

AFP, AL-RAYYAN, Qatar





Tigres on Sunday set up a potential FIFA Club World Cup final date with Bayern Munich after seeing off Palmeiras 1-0 in the last four clash at the tournament in Qatar.

Andre-Pierre Gignac’s penalty eight minutes after the break was enough for the Mexican side to beat Brazilian giants Palmeiras, who claimed their second Copa Libertadores title last month, but were subdued at the Education City Stadium.

Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton was the star of the first half with two superb saves, but he could do nothing to stop Gignac’s powerful spot-kick after Luan yanked back Carlos Gonzalez in the box.

Palmeiras’ Weverton, in red, jumps for a header during their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final soccer match against Tigres at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Gignac’s winning strike made it three goals in two games for the former Marseille forward after his brace in Tigres’ 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai in the previous round and made his side the first CONCACAF team to reach the Club World Cup final.

Tigres would likely face Bayern in Thursday’s final, with the European champions the overwhelming favorites in their semi-final with Egypt’s Al Ahly yesterday.

“We are so proud of what we have done. We were looking at this task and we couldn’t believe it. We know that people are crying because of this victory. We want to dedicate this to all of them,” Gonzalez said.

“We are so happy to move onto the dream final. The Palmeiras goalkeeper was the hero with some great saves,” he added.

Defeat would be disappointing for Palmeiras, who are Brazil’s most successful club with 10 national titles and were expected to be Bayern’s principal rivals, but fell with a whimper at the first hurdle.

Earlier reigning Qatari champions Al Duhail defeated Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 in the fifth place playoff.

Al Duhail, who lost 1-0 to Al Ahly in the quarter-finals, took the lead midway through the first half with a goal from Brazilian forward Edmilson Junior.

Yoon Bit-garam leveled on 62 minutes for South Korean side Ulsan, while substitute Mohammed Muntari put the hosts back in front four minutes later and Almoez Ali added a third goal in the closing stages.