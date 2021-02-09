Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles.
Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times to take the set 7-5.
Photo: AP
After her early lead, Hsieh took a 4-0 lead in the first four games and stood a good chance of winning the second set easily, but missed three breakpoint chances and finished with a 6-2 victory.
Hsieh next faces the 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who won an emotions first match after 15 months out against Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
The 20-year-old Canadian last played at the WTA Finals in October 2019 at Shenzen, China, where she suffered a knee injury that scuppered her entire season last year.
Photo: Reuters
Hsieh and her partner Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic — the top-seeded women’s pair at the tournament — are also set compete in the women’s doubles.
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching are also to play in the doubles.
Meanwhile, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka wasted little time in breezing into the second round.
Japan’s Osaka, the third seed, struck the first serve on Rod Laver Arena against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the women’s singles and strode to the net to touch racquets with her opponent just 68 minutes later after a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
“I was really nervous coming into this match. I just wanted to play well,” Osaka told a smattering of spectators on the socially distanced center court.
Williams started her quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title in style with a 6-1, 6-1 romp past Germany’s Laura Siegemund in 56 minutes.
“This was a good start, it was vintage Serena,” said the 39-year-old, playing an unparalleled 100th match at the tournament and turning heads in a vivid, one-legged catsuit.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek, 19, beat Arantxa Rus 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second round and continue her Grand Slam winning streak.
In men’s singles, Lu was overpowered by American Reilly Opelka 3-6, 6-7 (2-7), 3-6, failing to reach the next round.
Lu and his partner Sam Querrey of the US are set to take on second-seeded Croatian duo of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic in the first round of the men’s doubles event.
Men’s third seed and US Open champion Dominic Thiem was made to work hard in the first set by Kazakh veteran Mikhail Kukushkin before coming through 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-3.
“He’s very experienced and the first set was super-challenging,” said Thiem, beaten by Novak Djokovic in five epic sets in the Australian Open final last year.
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top