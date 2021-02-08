Humphries, Jones win historic world bobsled title for US

AP





Kaillie Humphries on Saturday had some help from a US bobsled legend on her way to making history.

Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds.

Humphries drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died nearly four years ago.

Kaillie Humphries, front, and Lolo Jones of the US celebrate winning the two-woman bobsled competition at the IBSF World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“A big portion of this was for him, too,” Humphries said, talking through her tears moments after winning the title. “This feels great.”

Humphries also won world championships in 2012, 2013 and last year, along with Olympic golds in 2010 and 2014. The Olympic titles and first two world crowns came while she was racing for Canada.

She was released from that national team, began sliding for USA Bobsled in 2019 and is awaiting a citizenship decision that would determine whether she can be part of the US Olympic team next year.

Germany’s Sandra Kiriasis is the only other three-time women’s world champion.

“It is the biggest relief ever,” Humphries said of winning the fourth title.

Germany finished second, third and fourth: Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack won the silver medal in 3 minutes, 48.61 seconds, and Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi finished third in 3 minutes, 49.27 seconds, followed by Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig in fourth.

Jones is a world champion in two sports — winning those crowns over three decades. She is a two-time indoor women’s hurdles champion, but began bobsledding nearly a decade ago and has by far the biggest victory of her sliding career.

Jones won the world indoor 60m hurdles championships in 2008 and 2010. She went to the Olympics as a hurdler in 2008 and 2012 and had a sizable lead in the 100m hurdles final at the Beijing Games 13 years ago before clipping the next-to-last barrier and stumbling out of medal contention.

She was also part of the US bobsled team at the 2014 Pyeongchang Winter Games.