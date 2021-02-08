Kaillie Humphries on Saturday had some help from a US bobsled legend on her way to making history.
Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds.
Humphries drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died nearly four years ago.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“A big portion of this was for him, too,” Humphries said, talking through her tears moments after winning the title. “This feels great.”
Humphries also won world championships in 2012, 2013 and last year, along with Olympic golds in 2010 and 2014. The Olympic titles and first two world crowns came while she was racing for Canada.
She was released from that national team, began sliding for USA Bobsled in 2019 and is awaiting a citizenship decision that would determine whether she can be part of the US Olympic team next year.
Germany’s Sandra Kiriasis is the only other three-time women’s world champion.
“It is the biggest relief ever,” Humphries said of winning the fourth title.
Germany finished second, third and fourth: Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack won the silver medal in 3 minutes, 48.61 seconds, and Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi finished third in 3 minutes, 49.27 seconds, followed by Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig in fourth.
Jones is a world champion in two sports — winning those crowns over three decades. She is a two-time indoor women’s hurdles champion, but began bobsledding nearly a decade ago and has by far the biggest victory of her sliding career.
Jones won the world indoor 60m hurdles championships in 2008 and 2010. She went to the Olympics as a hurdler in 2008 and 2012 and had a sizable lead in the 100m hurdles final at the Beijing Games 13 years ago before clipping the next-to-last barrier and stumbling out of medal contention.
She was also part of the US bobsled team at the 2014 Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the