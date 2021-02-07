Tim Wellens on Friday attacked with 16km to go and held off his pursuers to win the third stage of the season-opening Etoile de Besseges by 16 seconds and grab the overall lead.
The Belgian, who rides for Team Lotto-Soudal escaped a strong breakaway group on a descent on the hilly 154.81km circuit that began and ended in Besseges, in the south of France. He went on to finish 37 seconds ahead of a small group, led home by his compatriot, Team Trek-Segafredo rider Edward Theuns, followed by Team Israel Start-Up Nation rider Mads Wuertz Schmidt of Denmark.
With two stages to go, Wellens took the pink jersey off Frenchman Christophe Laporte of Team Cofidis. Theuns is second overall, 44 seconds back.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The race has attracted a strong field and several of the big names were part of the 17-man breakaway group that formed with 94km to go.
It included Team Ineos rider Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner; his Polish team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski, a former world champion; Belgian former world champion Philippe Gilbert of Team Lotto-Soudal; and Belgian Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet of Team AG2R Citroen.
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the
A stone’s throw from the Mungo River, which partly marks the dividing line between Cameroon’s anglophone and francophone regions, stand armored vehicles and trucks filled with soldiers. They have been there on careful watch since the African Nations Championship (CHAN) got under way on Jan. 16 with the home side’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in Yaounde. CHAN is a long way from being the most important football tournament in the world; it is not even the biggest tournament in Africa. However, the competition has taken on a more significant role as the Cameroonian hosts run the dress rehearsal for next year’s far