Wellens takes Etoile de Besseges lead

AFP, BESSEGES, France





Tim Wellens on Friday attacked with 16km to go and held off his pursuers to win the third stage of the season-opening Etoile de Besseges by 16 seconds and grab the overall lead.

The Belgian, who rides for Team Lotto-Soudal escaped a strong breakaway group on a descent on the hilly 154.81km circuit that began and ended in Besseges, in the south of France. He went on to finish 37 seconds ahead of a small group, led home by his compatriot, Team Trek-Segafredo rider Edward Theuns, followed by Team Israel Start-Up Nation rider Mads Wuertz Schmidt of Denmark.

With two stages to go, Wellens took the pink jersey off Frenchman Christophe Laporte of Team Cofidis. Theuns is second overall, 44 seconds back.

Team Lotto-Soudal rider Tim Wellens competes in the third stage of the Etoile de Besseges, a 154.81km circuit in Besseges, France, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The race has attracted a strong field and several of the big names were part of the 17-man breakaway group that formed with 94km to go.

It included Team Ineos rider Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner; his Polish team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski, a former world champion; Belgian former world champion Philippe Gilbert of Team Lotto-Soudal; and Belgian Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet of Team AG2R Citroen.