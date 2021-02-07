Dominating England reach 555-8

AFP, CHENNAI, India





Joe Root yesterday scored 218 to become the first player to hit a double century in his 100th Test as England stormed past 550 in the opening Test against India.

The captain, who resumed on his overnight 128, hit a big six to pass 200 before departing in the final session in Chennai, India.

Indian bowlers came back with four wickets in the evening session to check England’s surge.

The tourists ended the second day on 555-8. Dom Bess (28) and Jack Leach (6) were batting.

Root, who expertly kept India’s spinners at bay in his 377 ball marathon, extended his golden run that followed match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in Tests last month.

Root has now hit five Test double centuries.

His remarkable feat came after a quickfire 82 from Ben Stokes.

The pair put on 124 for the fourth wicket on a pitch made for batting.

“Root’s in incredible form. To play like that in alien conditions is incredible,” Stokes said. “It’s a bit frightening when you’re at the other end and he makes it look so easy.”

Left-hander Stokes hit his 23rd Test half-century — with 10 fours and three sixes — before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem’s left-arm spin.

Root and Ollie Pope then got going to frustrate the Indian bowlers before Ravichandran Ashwin broke through.

Ashwin trapped Pope leg before wicket for 34 and Nadeem got Root’s prized scalp with a delivery that straightened up to hit the batsman’s pad.

Root reviewed the call, but replays showed that the ball would have hit leg stump.

India skipper Virat Kohli shook hands with his opposite number as he walked back to the pavilion.

Jos Buttler, playing his 50th Test, tried to take on the bowling with a few attacking shots, but Sharma bowled him.

Sharma struck again next ball to bowl Jofra Archer for nought.

Sharma reached 299 Test wickets in his 98th match.

Bess, who was dropped on 19 as Rohit Sharma spilled an easy chance at mid-wicket off Washington Sundar, and Leach, took the team to the close, adding 30 more runs.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin and Nadeem have also claimed two wickets each after England elected to bat first on Friday.

England and India are to play four Tests in the series.

W INDIES V BANGLADESH

AFP, CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh

The West Indies yesterday were 110-3 at stumps on the fourth day of their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong, Bangladesh, as they chased 395 runs for victory.

Kyle Mayers was batting on 37 at the close with Nkrumah Bonner on 15.

Mehidy Hasan claimed all three second innings wickets to fall to finish the day with 3-52.

Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck 115 off 182 balls and Liton Das added 69.

Spinners Jomel Warrican (3-57) and Rahkeem Cornwall (3-87) were the most successful West Indies bowlers.

Bangladesh made 430 in the first innings, before bowling out the West Indies for 259.

PAKISTAN V S AFRICA

AFP, RAWALPINDI, Pakistan

Pakistan yesterday were 129-6 at close on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, leading by 200 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan was 28 not out and Hasan Ali yet to get off the mark, as the home team were undone by spinners George Linde 3-12 and Keshav Maharaj 2-74.

South Africa were dismissed for 201 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan’s 272.

Hasan Ali took 5-54 in South Africa’s innings to give Pakistan a lead of 71.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0.