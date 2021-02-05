The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday.
Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday.
Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.”
The 507 people affected, 160 of them players, were to have their tests completed by late yesterday afternoon, Tiley said.
If the results were negative, the players would be free to participate in the six warm-up events at the venue of the Grand Slam, to allow them to get some match practice after 14 days in quarantine.
“This does give us three days for the lead-in events to be completed,” he said, adding that the draw for the Grand Slam tournament had been postponed from yesterday to today.
Earlier, the Victoria Department of Health and Human Services said that the testing of the tennis cohort was precautionary.
“We think the risk to other guests in the hotel — tennis players and their accompanying staff — is relatively low,” Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng told reporters.
Victoria State Premier Dan Andrews has called the safety of the community paramount, saying that there were “no guarantees” the tournament would go ahead.
“At this stage, the tennis shouldn’t be impacted by this,” he told reporters. “These things can change — this has been a textbook response to this.”
Victorian Legislative Assembly Member Michael O’Brien called on the state government to make a call by tomorrow on whether the tournament would go ahead.
“We don’t want to see a situation as we did with the [Formula One Australian] Grand Prix, where crowds were literally turning up, only to be turned away,” he told the Herald Sun. “I think people are entitled to know what’s happening, and the government should be making their minds up.”
In March last year, the Australian Grand Prix was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic a few hours before the race cars were due to take to the track at Melbourne’s Albert Park.
Tiley rejected the comparison.
“The probability is very low that there’ll be an issue. We expect them all to test negative,” he said. “The plan is to continue to play tomorrow as planned.”
Tiley, who has plenty of experience of rescheduling matches because of rain, hot weather and bushfire smoke, said that the order of play for today, when wet weather is forecast, would be released later yesterday.
“With the rain, we do have the luxury of having three stadium courts and eight indoor courts,” he said. “That will enable us to not get ahead, but at least be able to finish by Sunday.”
Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday. An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game. “I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said. As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals. Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because
At age 15, Elsidita Selaj decided she wanted to box and through sheer stubbornness, she has succeeded, breaking down her family’s resistance and sexist attitudes to become Albania’s first — and only — competitive female boxer. “In the beginning, boxing was for me an impossible, unimaginable love,” the now 20-year-old said after a training session in her hometown of Shkoder. “But thanks to my determination, it has become a possible love that belongs entirely to me,” she added. It was five years ago that she began hitting the boxing gym every day after school, begging to be trained in a sport considered the
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on
EASY WIN: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli next face Ineos Team UK in the best of 13 races for the Prada Cup and to decide who face Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli booked a berth in the America’s Cup challenger series finals when they took an unassailable 4-0 lead over the New York Yacht Club in the semi-finals in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli next face Ineos Team UK in the best of 13 races for the challengers’ Prada Cup, and to decide who is to face defending champions Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup — the world’s oldest international sporting trophy. The Patriot, raced by the New York Yacht Club — winner of the inaugural America’s Cup contest in 1851 — was the best performing