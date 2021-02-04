ICE HOCKEY
NHL shuts down Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday were shut down through at least Monday next week after two players were added to the COVID-19 protocol list. Buffalo’s game against the New York Islanders scheduled for today was already postponed. This move postpones three additional games, bringing the NHL’s total to 18 so far. On the ice, Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov converted in a shoot-out to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory and extend their winning streak to five games at the expense of hosts the Chicago Blackhawks. Elsewhere, the Jets beat the Flames 3-2, the Stars downed the Blue Jackets 6-3, the Oilers defeated the Senators 4-2, the Blues beat the Coyotes 4-3, the Ducks downed the Kings 3-1, the Canadiens beat the Canucks 5-3 and the Avalanche edged the Wild 2-1.
OLYMPICS
China boycott mooted
A coalition of 180 rights groups yesterday called for a boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China. The Games are to open on Feb. 4 next year. The coalition is composed of groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, residents of Hong Kong and others. It issued an open letter to governments calling for a boycott of the Olympics “to ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government’s appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent.”
SOCCER
Tianjin players seek help
Several players have made an unusual online appeal to help save a top-tier Chinese Super League club. Tianjin Teda have been part of the league since it was formed in 2004, but they are yet to begin pre-season training for the new campaign in the spring and appear to be in deep financial trouble. On Jan. 20, the club told its 4.7 million followers on social media that in line with Chinese Football Association regulations, it was changing its name to the Tianjin Tigers, but it has posted nothing since then. At least five players have now come out to voice deep concern about the team’s plight. “Tianjin needs this team, fans also need this team and my teammates need this team even more,” veteran defender Rong Hao wrote in an open letter. “All the players are willing to face the difficulties together with the club and hope to get the attention and support of all walks of life,” Rong wrote. “I also hope that the relevant departments in Tianjin can help us and help those who are still struggling for Tianjin football to overcome these difficulties.”
SOCCER
Coach in India sacked
Former South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has been sacked as the manager of Indian Super League’s Odisha for “unacceptable” comments about rape during a post-match interview, the club said. On Monday, after his side lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur, the English manager and former player said in a complaint against referees: “I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.” Odisha said shortly after that it “unreservedly” apologized for the 67-year-old’s remarks, before writing on Twitter on Tuesday that Baxter had been sacked.
Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday. An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game. “I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said. As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals. Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because
At age 15, Elsidita Selaj decided she wanted to box and through sheer stubbornness, she has succeeded, breaking down her family’s resistance and sexist attitudes to become Albania’s first — and only — competitive female boxer. “In the beginning, boxing was for me an impossible, unimaginable love,” the now 20-year-old said after a training session in her hometown of Shkoder. “But thanks to my determination, it has become a possible love that belongs entirely to me,” she added. It was five years ago that she began hitting the boxing gym every day after school, begging to be trained in a sport considered the
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on
EASY WIN: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli next face Ineos Team UK in the best of 13 races for the Prada Cup and to decide who face Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli booked a berth in the America’s Cup challenger series finals when they took an unassailable 4-0 lead over the New York Yacht Club in the semi-finals in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli next face Ineos Team UK in the best of 13 races for the challengers’ Prada Cup, and to decide who is to face defending champions Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup — the world’s oldest international sporting trophy. The Patriot, raced by the New York Yacht Club — winner of the inaugural America’s Cup contest in 1851 — was the best performing