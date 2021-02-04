SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ICE HOCKEY

NHL shuts down Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday were shut down through at least Monday next week after two players were added to the COVID-19 protocol list. Buffalo’s game against the New York Islanders scheduled for today was already postponed. This move postpones three additional games, bringing the NHL’s total to 18 so far. On the ice, Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov converted in a shoot-out to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory and extend their winning streak to five games at the expense of hosts the Chicago Blackhawks. Elsewhere, the Jets beat the Flames 3-2, the Stars downed the Blue Jackets 6-3, the Oilers defeated the Senators 4-2, the Blues beat the Coyotes 4-3, the Ducks downed the Kings 3-1, the Canadiens beat the Canucks 5-3 and the Avalanche edged the Wild 2-1.

OLYMPICS

China boycott mooted

A coalition of 180 rights groups yesterday called for a boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China. The Games are to open on Feb. 4 next year. The coalition is composed of groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, residents of Hong Kong and others. It issued an open letter to governments calling for a boycott of the Olympics “to ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government’s appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent.”

SOCCER

Tianjin players seek help

Several players have made an unusual online appeal to help save a top-tier Chinese Super League club. Tianjin Teda have been part of the league since it was formed in 2004, but they are yet to begin pre-season training for the new campaign in the spring and appear to be in deep financial trouble. On Jan. 20, the club told its 4.7 million followers on social media that in line with Chinese Football Association regulations, it was changing its name to the Tianjin Tigers, but it has posted nothing since then. At least five players have now come out to voice deep concern about the team’s plight. “Tianjin needs this team, fans also need this team and my teammates need this team even more,” veteran defender Rong Hao wrote in an open letter. “All the players are willing to face the difficulties together with the club and hope to get the attention and support of all walks of life,” Rong wrote. “I also hope that the relevant departments in Tianjin can help us and help those who are still struggling for Tianjin football to overcome these difficulties.”

SOCCER

Coach in India sacked

Former South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has been sacked as the manager of Indian Super League’s Odisha for “unacceptable” comments about rape during a post-match interview, the club said. On Monday, after his side lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur, the English manager and former player said in a complaint against referees: “I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.” Odisha said shortly after that it “unreservedly” apologized for the 67-year-old’s remarks, before writing on Twitter on Tuesday that Baxter had been sacked.