Alexander Zverev yesterday rallied from a set down to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov and open his season with a fighting victory at the ATP Cup at Melbourne Park, while in-form Matteo Berrettini steered Italy into the semi-finals.
The seventh-ranked German dug deep for his 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) win to seal the tie, but gained valuable court time ahead of another crack at a first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open starting next week.
Zverev, who fell short in the US Open final last year to Dominic Thiem, said that having his brother, Mischa, as team captain had helped him.
Photo: Reuters
“All the players enjoy having him as captain, he’s been fantastic in training as well. It’s just great to have him here,” he said.
Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff upset Milos Raonic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2) in the opening match and Canada were eliminated after a second narrow loss for Shapovalov, who pushed Novak Djokovic hard in their Group A clash on Tuesday.
Djokovic’s defending champions beat Canada 2-1 in their opener on Tuesday and face Germany today for a place in the semis.
Italy became the first nation into the last four by beating France to follow their opening win against Austria in Group C.
Fabio Fognini won just five games in his ATP Cup opener on Tuesday against Denis Novak, but bounced back to battle past Benoit Paire 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) and give Italy a 1-0 lead.
Berrettini clinched the tie with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 victory over Gael Monfils.
“I was ready for any score. I kept going,” said Berrettini, who recovered from going down an early break in the first set. “I thought about my weapons and that’s how I won the match.”
Russia, the only nation playing with two top-10 stars — Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev — also made the semi-finals, beating Kei Nishikori’s Japan 2-1 in Group D.
Hosts Australia, who lost to Rafael Nadal’s Spain in their opening Group B tie, defeated a Greek team spearheaded by Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1. They face France today, while Greece are to play Spain.
Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday. An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game. “I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said. As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals. Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because
At age 15, Elsidita Selaj decided she wanted to box and through sheer stubbornness, she has succeeded, breaking down her family’s resistance and sexist attitudes to become Albania’s first — and only — competitive female boxer. “In the beginning, boxing was for me an impossible, unimaginable love,” the now 20-year-old said after a training session in her hometown of Shkoder. “But thanks to my determination, it has become a possible love that belongs entirely to me,” she added. It was five years ago that she began hitting the boxing gym every day after school, begging to be trained in a sport considered the
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on
EASY WIN: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli next face Ineos Team UK in the best of 13 races for the Prada Cup and to decide who face Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli booked a berth in the America’s Cup challenger series finals when they took an unassailable 4-0 lead over the New York Yacht Club in the semi-finals in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli next face Ineos Team UK in the best of 13 races for the challengers’ Prada Cup, and to decide who is to face defending champions Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup — the world’s oldest international sporting trophy. The Patriot, raced by the New York Yacht Club — winner of the inaugural America’s Cup contest in 1851 — was the best performing