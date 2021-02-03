SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY LEAGUE

Team eyes Folau signing

A rugby league side is seeking to bring Israel Folau back to Australia, approaching the National Rugby League (NRL) for permission to sign the controversial star for this season. Former rugby union international Folau, 31, was sacked by Rugby Australia in May 2019 for a homophobic social media post saying that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners. A St George Illawarra Dragons spokesman yesterday said that the club is pursuing the former Wallaby. “I can confirm that we have enquired about signing Israel Folau, and that there is a process of consideration under way involving numerous stakeholders, including the NRL,” he said. Australian media reports said that the Dragons want to sign Folau on a two-year deal. “We’re definitely interested and we’re talking to Israel,” Dragons chief executive Ryan Webb told NRL.com. “Now we’re working with the NRL to allay any concerns on registering a contract for him. We understand there will be a range of opinions in regards to this decision, but we believe he would be a good addition to our club.”

SQUASH

Nicol David wins top award

She was never given the chance to shine on an Olympic stage, but squash superstar Nicol David might derive some compensation from being named the World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time. Winning the accolade on Monday with almost three times as many votes as the runner-up, the Malaysian said that she hoped the award would help to boost the profile of a sport seemingly unloved in key quarters. “Hopefully it can elevate attention for the future of squash,” David said as the sport — already part of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games — now eyes inclusion in the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. For years, David has been the face of a campaign to admit squash to the Olympics, but has instead had to watch sports including rugby sevens, climbing, karate, surfing and skateboarding gain the stamp of approval ahead of it. The now-retired David, ranked world No. 1 for a record 108 consecutive months, beat Irish tug-of-war titan James Kehoe, who came second, with third going to Ukrainian powerlifter Larysa Soloviova. The World Games feature athletes, sports and disciplines that are not part of the Olympics.

MOTOR RACING

Correa planning comeback

Juan Manuel Correa, the US racing driver seriously injured in the 2019 crash that killed Frenchman Anthoine Hubert, is to return to competition this season in Formula 3, he announced on Monday. The 21-year-old underwent a 17-hour operation and spent more than two weeks in an induced coma with severe leg fractures from an accident during the Formula 2 Grand Prix at Spa in Belgium almost 18 months ago. He is to make his comeback for the French-based ART Grand Prix team, with the first F3 race on this year’s calendar at Barcelona on May 8. “First of all, I’m extremely happy to be back after what I’ve been through,” Correa said. “I am super thankful to ART Grand Prix; it means a lot to me that they’re believing in me and my comeback.” The Ecuador-born racer, a development driver with Alfa Romeo before his terrifying accident, is hopeful of eventually making it to the sport’s top level. “F3 is a transition year, my dream is still to reach F1 and this is the first step in my comeback,” he said.