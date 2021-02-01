Lakers end their losing streak with a win over Celtics

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Anthony Davis scored 27 points to fuel the Los Angeles Lakers, who ended their two-game NBA losing streak in dramatic style on Saturday with a 96-95 victory over hosts the Boston Celtics.

A well-rested Davis, who on Thursday sat out the Lakers’ loss to the Detroit Pistons with a bruised thigh, added 14 rebounds for the reigning NBA champions.

LeBron James finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis, right, of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against Semi Ojeleye of the Boston Celtics during their NBA game in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“We’re a team that takes pride in not losing two in a row, and we lost two in a row,” Davis said. “For damn sure we weren’t losing three in a row.”

However, it was a close game.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 28 points.

It was a one-point game when Boston’s Marcus Smart departed with 10 minutes, 28 seconds remaining after a fall that left him with what the Celtics said was a calf strain.

James drained a three-pointer to put the Lakers up 88-85 with 5 minutes, 25 seconds remaining, and the Lakers pushed the lead to seven points before the Celtics again narrowed the gap.

Tatum cut the deficit to 96-95 with 32.8 seconds remaining.

Boston’s Kemba Walker blocked a Davis shot, but missed at the other end. Teammate Daniel Theis grabbed the rebound but couldnot get his follow-up effort to fall.

The victory was especially satisfying, Davis said, not necessarily for the long history between two clubs, which have 17 NBA titles apiece, but because of what happened the last time the Lakers played in Boston in March.

“We got a little revenge,” Davis said. “This team beat us by 30 the last time we were in this building.”

In other games on Saturday, it was:

‧ Trail Blazers 123, Bulls 122

‧ Heat 105, Kings 104

‧ Rockets 126, Pelicans 112

‧ Hornets 126, Bucks 114

‧ Grizzlies 129, Spurs 112

‧ Suns 111, Mavericks 105

‧ Warriors 118, Pistons 91