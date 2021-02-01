Venus, Ostapenko make winning starts

WARMING UP: Williams took just over an hour to complete her 6-1, 6-3 victory in the Yarra Valley Classic, while Ostapenko triumphed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the Gippsland Trophy

AFP and Reuters, MELBOURNE





Venus Williams yesterday opened her season with a 6-1, 6-3 thrashing of Arantxa Rus, while former top 10 players Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Garcia also scored wins.

Williams, 40, showed few signs of having spent 14 days in quarantine in her first-round romp at the Yarra Valley Classic, grinding down her Dutch opponent in 65 minutes — an amazing 27 years after making her professional debut.

The 40-year-old American broke serve twice in each set to canter to a victory in a little over an hour and set up a date with fourth seed Petra Kvitova in the next round.

The US’ Venus Williams celebrates her victory against the Netherlands’ Arantxa Rus during their Yarra Valley Classic women’s singles match in Melbourne, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AFP

American 13th seed Danielle Collins also had a straightforward outing as she eased to a 6-3, 6-3 win against Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure.

She was joined in the second round by compatriot Shelby Rogers, who upset 12th seed Fiona Ferro 6-2, 7-5.

Australia’s Daria Gavrilova opted to skip karaoke night with a friend and instead made Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova dance to her tunes, racing to a 6-2, 6-0 win in under just 65 minutes.

“I missed a big event with my friend Greg’s birthday and going to karaoke and I was pretty upset about that and thought I had to lock it in today,” said the 26-year-old, who faces 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams next after the American received a first-round bye.

Also advancing was the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova, who downed home favorite and former US Open champion Samantha Stosur 6-2, 6-0.

Romanian Ana Bogdan crushed Russian teenager Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 to set up a date with top seed Ash Barty.

The tournament is one of two WTA events being played concurrently at Melbourne Park as players prepare for the Australian Open Grand Slam starting on Monday next week.

In a battle between former top five players, 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko triumphed over Sara Errani 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Gippsland Trophy, charging back after losing the first set.

Former world No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France also started her season on a positive note, ousting Australian wildcard Arina Rodionova, 6-3, 6-4.

“It was a lot of emotions to get back on court, finally,” Garcia said. “I tried to stay very calm and play one point at a time, and I think I improved during the match, so that’s the most positive thing about today.”

Other first-round Gippsland Trophy winners included former top 10 player Daria Kasatina of Russia and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.