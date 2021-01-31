Denmark and Sweden reach world final

Reuters, CAIRO





Holders Denmark reached the world handball championship final with a thrilling 35-33 win over Spain on Friday to set up a highly anticipated clash with Sweden, who stunned more heralded France 32-26.

Denmark, who are also the Olympic title holders, prevailed in a titanic clash with European champions Spain thanks to an effervescent performance from top scorer Mikkel Hansen, who netted 12 goals.

Magnus Jensen added seven for Denmark, who led throughout the fast-paced contest, but nearly threw away their lead in the final minute, as Spain pulled back to 34-33 and missed a sitter to force overtime.

Denmark’s Mikkel Hansen, center, throws over Spain’s Jorge Maqueda Peno, left, in their World Handball Championship semi-final in Cairo on Friday. Photo: AP

Ruben Marchan hit the underside of the bar with time running out for Spain and Lasse Svan Hansen converted a fast break on the buzzer to send the Denmark bench into raptures in the Cairo Stadium Hall.

Sweden heads into today’s final high on confidence following an impressive win over former champions France, who have won a record six titles.

Hampus Wanne tormented his Spain markers on the left flank and finished with a game-high 11 goals, while Daniel Pettersson netted six from as many shots and goalkeeper Andreas Palicka racked up 11 saves.

Sweden took the game by the scruff of the neck after a see-saw opening 15 minutes and never looked back after turning a 7-6 deficit into a 12-8 lead late in the first half.

Having created space on either flank the entire evening, Sweden were lethal on fast breaks against a tired-looking France, who never looked like pulling off another comeback after beating Hungary in overtime to reach the semi-finals.

Sweden moved up a gear after Spain had slashed the deficit to 23-20, as Wanne sealed their progress when he netted to make it 29-24 in the closing stages.

Spain next faces France in the bronze medal match today, before Denmark and Sweden take center stage.