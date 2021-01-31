Holders Denmark reached the world handball championship final with a thrilling 35-33 win over Spain on Friday to set up a highly anticipated clash with Sweden, who stunned more heralded France 32-26.
Denmark, who are also the Olympic title holders, prevailed in a titanic clash with European champions Spain thanks to an effervescent performance from top scorer Mikkel Hansen, who netted 12 goals.
Magnus Jensen added seven for Denmark, who led throughout the fast-paced contest, but nearly threw away their lead in the final minute, as Spain pulled back to 34-33 and missed a sitter to force overtime.
Photo: AP
Ruben Marchan hit the underside of the bar with time running out for Spain and Lasse Svan Hansen converted a fast break on the buzzer to send the Denmark bench into raptures in the Cairo Stadium Hall.
Sweden heads into today’s final high on confidence following an impressive win over former champions France, who have won a record six titles.
Hampus Wanne tormented his Spain markers on the left flank and finished with a game-high 11 goals, while Daniel Pettersson netted six from as many shots and goalkeeper Andreas Palicka racked up 11 saves.
Sweden took the game by the scruff of the neck after a see-saw opening 15 minutes and never looked back after turning a 7-6 deficit into a 12-8 lead late in the first half.
Having created space on either flank the entire evening, Sweden were lethal on fast breaks against a tired-looking France, who never looked like pulling off another comeback after beating Hungary in overtime to reach the semi-finals.
Sweden moved up a gear after Spain had slashed the deficit to 23-20, as Wanne sealed their progress when he netted to make it 29-24 in the closing stages.
Spain next faces France in the bronze medal match today, before Denmark and Sweden take center stage.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of
As his adopted hometown mourned Hank Aaron’s death, some fans called on the Atlanta Braves to change their name to the Hammers in his honor. “Hammerin’ Hank” died on Friday at age 86, drawing praise from all segments of society — including the current and former presidents — for his Hall of Fame career and providing inspiration to black Americans by overcoming intense racism in his pursuit of baseball’s home run record. The governors of Georgia and Alabama ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Aaron — the Hammer was born in the port city of Mobile, Alabama, and