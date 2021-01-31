Emerging from a shooting slump, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his season-high 32 points in the third quarter and the Utah Jazz on Friday completed a sweep of the Dallas Mavericks with a 120-101 victory to run their NBA-best winning streak to 11 games.
“Just this morning, the coaches said they want me to shoot more, to be aggressive, but it’s sometimes hard when you’re struggling and you don’t see the ball getting through the net,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m trying to be myself, trying to be aggressive no matter what percentage I’m shooting.”
Even without Donovan Mitchell, who is in the concussion protocol, the Jazz (15-4) had little resistance from the Mavericks, as they posted a 10th consecutive win by double digits.
Photo: AP
Luka Doncic scored 25 points, while Mike Conley had 22 points and Jalen Brunson 13 for the Mavericks (8-11), who have lost four in a row.
Joe Ingles hit back-to-back three-pointers in the first quarter from nearly the same spot to pass Hall of Famer John Stockton, who had 845, and become the franchise leader in three-point field goals made.
The Jazz ran out to a 37-11 lead late in the period.
“They’re playing together,” coach Quin Snyder said. “Everybody wins when the guys are elevating one another.”
Bogdanovic, who is shooting less than 37 percent beyond the arc after three straight seasons above 40, is finding his groove after offseason wrist surgery. He made a season-best seven three-pointers on 11 attempts.
Jordan Clarkson had 18, while Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth consecutive double-double. Seldom-used Juwan Morgan had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Morgan even made a pair of three-pointers as Utah’s long-range shooting comes from just about everyone but Gobert.
The Jazz have made 319 three-pointers this season — more than any team in NBA history through 19 games.
Friday’s victory marked the fifth time that Utah have made 20 three-pointers in a game.
The Mavericks were a step slower to loose balls and rebounds through the game.
“Look, the offensive rebounds they got — that was a big, big problem — and that is attention to detail. That was not good,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.
The Jazz held the Mavericks to 3-of-19 shooting and a season-low 12 points in the first quarter. In one stretch, the Jazz stole the ball on three straight Dallas possessions.
By halftime, the Mavericks cut the lead to 61-45 on the strength of Doncic’s 17 first-half points.
Also on Friday, it was:
‧ Pelicans 131, Bucks 126
‧ Nets 147, Thunder 125
‧ Hawks 116, Wizards 100
‧ Hornets 108, Pacers 105
‧ 76ers 118, Timberwolves 94
‧ Kings 126, Raptors 124
‧ Clippers 116, Magic 90
‧ Spurs 119, Nuggets 109
‧ Knicks 102, Cavaliers 81
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of
As his adopted hometown mourned Hank Aaron’s death, some fans called on the Atlanta Braves to change their name to the Hammers in his honor. “Hammerin’ Hank” died on Friday at age 86, drawing praise from all segments of society — including the current and former presidents — for his Hall of Fame career and providing inspiration to black Americans by overcoming intense racism in his pursuit of baseball’s home run record. The governors of Georgia and Alabama ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Aaron — the Hammer was born in the port city of Mobile, Alabama, and