Jazz drill 20 long-distance shots, crushing Mavericks

THREE-POINT WHIZZES: Their win against the Dallas Mavericks marked the fifth time that Utah have made 20 three-pointers in a game, for a total of 319 this season

AP, SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH





Emerging from a shooting slump, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his season-high 32 points in the third quarter and the Utah Jazz on Friday completed a sweep of the Dallas Mavericks with a 120-101 victory to run their NBA-best winning streak to 11 games.

“Just this morning, the coaches said they want me to shoot more, to be aggressive, but it’s sometimes hard when you’re struggling and you don’t see the ball getting through the net,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m trying to be myself, trying to be aggressive no matter what percentage I’m shooting.”

Even without Donovan Mitchell, who is in the concussion protocol, the Jazz (15-4) had little resistance from the Mavericks, as they posted a 10th consecutive win by double digits.

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic takes a layup against the Dallas Mavericks in their NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday. Photo: AP

Luka Doncic scored 25 points, while Mike Conley had 22 points and Jalen Brunson 13 for the Mavericks (8-11), who have lost four in a row.

Joe Ingles hit back-to-back three-pointers in the first quarter from nearly the same spot to pass Hall of Famer John Stockton, who had 845, and become the franchise leader in three-point field goals made.

The Jazz ran out to a 37-11 lead late in the period.

“They’re playing together,” coach Quin Snyder said. “Everybody wins when the guys are elevating one another.”

Bogdanovic, who is shooting less than 37 percent beyond the arc after three straight seasons above 40, is finding his groove after offseason wrist surgery. He made a season-best seven three-pointers on 11 attempts.

Jordan Clarkson had 18, while Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth consecutive double-double. Seldom-used Juwan Morgan had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Morgan even made a pair of three-pointers as Utah’s long-range shooting comes from just about everyone but Gobert.

The Jazz have made 319 three-pointers this season — more than any team in NBA history through 19 games.

Friday’s victory marked the fifth time that Utah have made 20 three-pointers in a game.

The Mavericks were a step slower to loose balls and rebounds through the game.

“Look, the offensive rebounds they got — that was a big, big problem — and that is attention to detail. That was not good,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

The Jazz held the Mavericks to 3-of-19 shooting and a season-low 12 points in the first quarter. In one stretch, the Jazz stole the ball on three straight Dallas possessions.

By halftime, the Mavericks cut the lead to 61-45 on the strength of Doncic’s 17 first-half points.

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ Pelicans 131, Bucks 126

‧ Nets 147, Thunder 125

‧ Hawks 116, Wizards 100

‧ Hornets 108, Pacers 105

‧ 76ers 118, Timberwolves 94

‧ Kings 126, Raptors 124

‧ Clippers 116, Magic 90

‧ Spurs 119, Nuggets 109

‧ Knicks 102, Cavaliers 81