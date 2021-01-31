Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday.
An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game.
“I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said.
Photo: AFP / Badminton Association of Thailand
As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals.
Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because of COVID-19 promblems.
The delayed season finale, which began on Wednesday, is the third tournament behind closed doors in three weeks in Bangkok, as badminton resumes after months of COVID-19 cancelations.
Photo: AFP / Badminton Association of Thailand
Marin — who has beaten Tai twice over the past two weeks for back-to-back titles — is gunning for a hat-trick of victories in today’s finals.
Yesterday, the Spaniard was unstoppable, clinching a spot in the finals after quickly dispatching Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13, 21-13.
The 13th-ranked Pornpawee has performed better than expected in the World Tour.
She beat her personal idol, Thai star Ratchanok Intanon, and top-ranked Tai during the round-robin stage earlier this week.
However, the 23-year-old was no match against the more experienced Marin, who praised Pornpawee’s play, but admitted that three consecutive weeks of badminton is wearing on her.
“Three tournaments in a row is tough,” the fifth-seeded player said. “But I am looking forward to tomorrow... I’m really happy to play and give my best tomorrow and enjoy one more game.”
In yesterday’s men’s semi-finals, Denmark’s Anders Antonsen narrowly defeated Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei 21-18, 14-21, 21-16. As of press time last night, Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen was beating Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen 21-16, 9-4.
In men’s doubles semi-finals, the Taiwanese duo of Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang defeated the pairing of England’s Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in a 22-20, 21-17 game.
Despite the strict biosecurity arrangements in Bangkok, four people inside the tournament “bubble” have tested positive, including two players who were forced to withdraw.
