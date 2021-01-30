Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday bounced back from her shock defeat on Thursday to defeat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, joining her four compatriots in advancing to the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok.
World No. 1 Tai rallied from a game down to beat Intanon 23-25, 21-12, 21-9 and finish second in Group B of the women’s singles.
The Taiwanese faces a semi-final against South Korea’s An Se-young, who finally managed to overcome Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain 21-16, 14-21, 21-19.
Photo AFP / Badminton Assoication of Thailand
“I’m really happy as I have shed a lot of tears here,” said the emotional 18-year-old, who was voted Most Promising Player in 2019.
“There are many things I have learned from Marin and I adapted to those things as I was playing the match,” she said.
Marin — who is looking for a hat-trick of titles after winning the past two tournaments in Bangkok — admitted that her mind was already on today’s semi-final, when she faces Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong.
“My performance was OK,” the Spaniard said. “I played like training. I lost, but I don’t care about the result.”
In the men’s singles, Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei made it three wins out of three with a 21-11, 21-19 victory over Anders Antonsen to finish top of Group B.
Taiwanese world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, fell to a 21-10, 21-14 defeat to another Dane, world No. 4 Viktor Axelsen, a loss that saw him finish second in Group A.
Hong Kong’s Angus Ng, ranked eighth in the world, finally claimed a win in his final round-robin match against India’s Srikanth Kidambi.
After two previous losses, Ng has not qualified for the semi-finals, but the 26-year-old still played like his life depended on it in a 12-21, 21-18, 21-19 victory.
“It’s always exciting in the World Tour Finals to win a match,” he said. “Although I won’t make it to the semi-finals, I still kept pushing myself.”
In the men’s doubles, Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin maintained their unbeaten record over three tournaments in the Thai capital with a 21-17, 21-13 victory over English duo Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge.
Lee and Wang finished top of Group A and face English pairing Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the semi-finals as they look to claim a third title in three weeks.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of