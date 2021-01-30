Taiwanese advance to semis

PERFECT PAIRING: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat English opponents as the Taiwanese duo extended their unbeaten record in the Thai capital

Staff writer, with AFP, BANGKOK





Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday bounced back from her shock defeat on Thursday to defeat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, joining her four compatriots in advancing to the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok.

World No. 1 Tai rallied from a game down to beat Intanon 23-25, 21-12, 21-9 and finish second in Group B of the women’s singles.

The Taiwanese faces a semi-final against South Korea’s An Se-young, who finally managed to overcome Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain 21-16, 14-21, 21-19.

Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei returns to India’s Kidambi Srikanth in their men’s singles round-robin match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo AFP / Badminton Assoication of Thailand

“I’m really happy as I have shed a lot of tears here,” said the emotional 18-year-old, who was voted Most Promising Player in 2019.

“There are many things I have learned from Marin and I adapted to those things as I was playing the match,” she said.

Marin — who is looking for a hat-trick of titles after winning the past two tournaments in Bangkok — admitted that her mind was already on today’s semi-final, when she faces Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong.

“My performance was OK,” the Spaniard said. “I played like training. I lost, but I don’t care about the result.”

In the men’s singles, Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei made it three wins out of three with a 21-11, 21-19 victory over Anders Antonsen to finish top of Group B.

Taiwanese world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, fell to a 21-10, 21-14 defeat to another Dane, world No. 4 Viktor Axelsen, a loss that saw him finish second in Group A.

Hong Kong’s Angus Ng, ranked eighth in the world, finally claimed a win in his final round-robin match against India’s Srikanth Kidambi.

After two previous losses, Ng has not qualified for the semi-finals, but the 26-year-old still played like his life depended on it in a 12-21, 21-18, 21-19 victory.

“It’s always exciting in the World Tour Finals to win a match,” he said. “Although I won’t make it to the semi-finals, I still kept pushing myself.”

In the men’s doubles, Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin maintained their unbeaten record over three tournaments in the Thai capital with a 21-17, 21-13 victory over English duo Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge.

Lee and Wang finished top of Group A and face English pairing Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the semi-finals as they look to claim a third title in three weeks.