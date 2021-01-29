TENNIS
Players to exit quarantine
Australian Open players and their entourages were yesterday to begin leaving COVID-19 quarantine after spending two weeks strictly confined to a biosecurity hub. The first group of 960 players, coaches and officials were to exit from 6pm, with the rest to leave over the coming days, COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria said in a statement. The agency said it had not recorded any new COVID-19 infections among the Australian Open cohort yesterday, but five active cases remained. Spain’s Paula Badosa was the first player to reveal she had contracted the virus when she tested positive on her seventh day in quarantine.
ICE HOCKEY
Rutherford leaves Pens
Jim Rutherford on Wednesday resigned unexpectedly as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, citing personal reasons for stepping down two weeks into his seventh season in the post. The 71-year-old Canadian assembled Penguins squads that won Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, after creating a championship team in 2006 while general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes. He was voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019. “I know it’s a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away,” Rutherford said. “It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners.” Assistant general manager Patrik Allvin is to take over general manager duties until a permanent replacement is found.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks drop Wheeler
The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday said that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team amid reports that he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. According to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times, Wheeler was arrested on Saturday in Kent, Washington, after he allegedly threw the victim onto a bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness. “The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the team said in a statement. “Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.” The Seahawks added that they hoped Wheeler would “get the help he needs.” Wheeler wrote on Twitter that he was “deeply sorry.” “It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” he wrote. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”
CRICKET
Board plans vaccinations
The Bangladesh Cricket Board yesterday said it would vaccinate hundreds of players against COVID-19 by the end of next month in a bid to restart domestic tournaments. Apart from two small events last year and the current tour by the West Indies — which were held in strict biosecure “bubbles” — all play has been suspended since March last year. The board has ruled out resuming cricket at all levels until all players are vaccinated. The jabs are to be given to the top 500 players as part of the new campaign. The board did not detail how it would obtain the vaccines, but board president Nazmul Hassan is also chief executive of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, which has signed a deal to procure 30 million vaccine doses from India for the Bangladeshi government.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of