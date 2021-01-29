SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Players to exit quarantine

Australian Open players and their entourages were yesterday to begin leaving COVID-19 quarantine after spending two weeks strictly confined to a biosecurity hub. The first group of 960 players, coaches and officials were to exit from 6pm, with the rest to leave over the coming days, COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria said in a statement. The agency said it had not recorded any new COVID-19 infections among the Australian Open cohort yesterday, but five active cases remained. Spain’s Paula Badosa was the first player to reveal she had contracted the virus when she tested positive on her seventh day in quarantine.

ICE HOCKEY

Rutherford leaves Pens

Jim Rutherford on Wednesday resigned unexpectedly as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, citing personal reasons for stepping down two weeks into his seventh season in the post. The 71-year-old Canadian assembled Penguins squads that won Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, after creating a championship team in 2006 while general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes. He was voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019. “I know it’s a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away,” Rutherford said. “It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners.” Assistant general manager Patrik Allvin is to take over general manager duties until a permanent replacement is found.

FOOTBALL

Seahawks drop Wheeler

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday said that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team amid reports that he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. According to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times, Wheeler was arrested on Saturday in Kent, Washington, after he allegedly threw the victim onto a bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness. “The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the team said in a statement. “Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.” The Seahawks added that they hoped Wheeler would “get the help he needs.” Wheeler wrote on Twitter that he was “deeply sorry.” “It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” he wrote. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

CRICKET

Board plans vaccinations

The Bangladesh Cricket Board yesterday said it would vaccinate hundreds of players against COVID-19 by the end of next month in a bid to restart domestic tournaments. Apart from two small events last year and the current tour by the West Indies — which were held in strict biosecure “bubbles” — all play has been suspended since March last year. The board has ruled out resuming cricket at all levels until all players are vaccinated. The jabs are to be given to the top 500 players as part of the new campaign. The board did not detail how it would obtain the vaccines, but board president Nazmul Hassan is also chief executive of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, which has signed a deal to procure 30 million vaccine doses from India for the Bangladeshi government.