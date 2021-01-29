Miller, Motte lift Canucks over slumping Senators

AP, VANCOUVER





J.T. Miller on Wednesday had two goals and an assist, while Tyler Motte scored twice as the Vancouver Canucks handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth straight loss, 5-1.

“I think we need to push ourselves,” Miller said. “I know it looks pretty for you guys because I got some points today, but at the same time there’s not much difference in the game.”

Elias Pettersson also had a goal and an assist, while Thatcher Demko made 42 saves for Vancouver.

The Ottawa Senators’ Brady Tkachuk, center, collides with the Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, left, and Thatcher Demko in their NHL game at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday. Photo: Bob Frid-USA TODAY

“There’s always pressure and I’m the guy that puts the most pressure on me,” Pettersson said. “I always want to play good, and I’ll be honest, my first couple of games haven’t been the way I want to play. Today was definitely a step in the right direction, but me and our line, definitely have a lot more to give.”

Ottawa’s lone goal came from Josh Norris on a power play in the first period, while Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots.

The Senators have not won since beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in their season opener on Jan. 15.

The Canucks sealed it 11 minutes, 46 seconds into the third period after Jay Beagle collected the puck from a messy face-off. He sent it careening to the front of the net, where it deflected in off Motte.

Motte has five goals, surpassing the four he scored for Vancouver in 34 regular-season appearances last season.

Demko was tested early and often, with one of his best saves of the night coming midway through the first period when he stood down Tkachuk on a breakaway.

The Vancouver goalie faced a flurry of action on Ottawa’s first power play, with the Canucks’ penalty killers struggling to clear the puck from around the crease.

Norris took advantage of the commotion and buried a wrist-shot 8:16 into the period, tying the game at 1-1.

Elsewhere, Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shoot-out to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nick Cousins had the regulation goal for Nashville, while Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

Ryan Carpenter had the Chicago goal. The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row, but have earned at least one standings point in their past five games.

In the tiebreaker, Duchene skated down the center and froze Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen with a forehand move before lifting a backhand under the crossbar of the fallen goaltender.

Lankinen finished with 41 saves in regulation and overtime, including 20 in the third period.