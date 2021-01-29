J.T. Miller on Wednesday had two goals and an assist, while Tyler Motte scored twice as the Vancouver Canucks handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth straight loss, 5-1.
“I think we need to push ourselves,” Miller said. “I know it looks pretty for you guys because I got some points today, but at the same time there’s not much difference in the game.”
Elias Pettersson also had a goal and an assist, while Thatcher Demko made 42 saves for Vancouver.
Photo: Bob Frid-USA TODAY
“There’s always pressure and I’m the guy that puts the most pressure on me,” Pettersson said. “I always want to play good, and I’ll be honest, my first couple of games haven’t been the way I want to play. Today was definitely a step in the right direction, but me and our line, definitely have a lot more to give.”
Ottawa’s lone goal came from Josh Norris on a power play in the first period, while Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots.
The Senators have not won since beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in their season opener on Jan. 15.
The Canucks sealed it 11 minutes, 46 seconds into the third period after Jay Beagle collected the puck from a messy face-off. He sent it careening to the front of the net, where it deflected in off Motte.
Motte has five goals, surpassing the four he scored for Vancouver in 34 regular-season appearances last season.
Demko was tested early and often, with one of his best saves of the night coming midway through the first period when he stood down Tkachuk on a breakaway.
The Vancouver goalie faced a flurry of action on Ottawa’s first power play, with the Canucks’ penalty killers struggling to clear the puck from around the crease.
Norris took advantage of the commotion and buried a wrist-shot 8:16 into the period, tying the game at 1-1.
Elsewhere, Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shoot-out to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Nick Cousins had the regulation goal for Nashville, while Juuse Saros made 29 saves.
Ryan Carpenter had the Chicago goal. The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row, but have earned at least one standings point in their past five games.
In the tiebreaker, Duchene skated down the center and froze Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen with a forehand move before lifting a backhand under the crossbar of the fallen goaltender.
Lankinen finished with 41 saves in regulation and overtime, including 20 in the third period.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of