France’s Yannick Bestaven yesterday won the Vendee Globe round-the-world solo yacht race after a dramatic finish, when one of his rivals hit a fishing trawler in the home stretch.
The 48-year-old, in Maitre CoQ IV, was the third across the line, nearly eight hours behind the leader, but won because of his 10 hour, 15 minute time bonus for helping rescue a competitor off the Cape of Good Hope.
Charlie Dalin (Apivia) was the first to finish in 80 days, six hours, 15 minutes and 47 seconds, followed by fellow Frenchman Louis Burton in Bureau Vallee 2, but they were placed second and third, owing to Bestaven’s time bonus.
Photo: AFP
Bestaven’s win, in his second attempt after he lasted just 30 hours in 2008, caps an eventful race when he rushed to the aid of Kevin Escoffier, whose yacht sank in heavy seas.
The race then developed into an unusually tight affair in the closing stages, with Dalin heading a five-way sprint to the line at Les Sables-d’Olonne.
“I feel like I’m living a dream, hallucinating,” said Bestaven, who was greeted by a fireworks display.
“We go from total solitude to this, to this party, to these lights. This result is beyond my expectations. After struggling as we struggled, a victory with Maitre CoQ IV is a dream,” he said.
Bestaven, who lost the lead when he was becalmed in the doldrums, battled back over the last few days, converging on the finish from the west rather than following Dalin and Boris Herrmann from the south.
There was heartbreak for Germany’s Herrmann (Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco), who was carrying a six-hour time compensation for the Escoffier rescue, but ran into a fishing trawler 145km from home.
“I was sleeping and I woke up looking at this huge wall of the fishing trawler... I heard a sail ripping and I was bouncing a few times with the outrigger into the fishing vessel,” said Herrmann, who patched up his yacht and limped toward the finish.
“I’m really gutted and I’m sorry for everyone that supports us that this happened. It’s certainly the worst nightmare that happened to me so far,” he added.
Bestaven and Herrmann were among four yachtsmen to come to the aid of Escoffier, whose boat was snapped in two by a giant wave 600 nautical miles (1,111km) off the Cape of Good Hope, sinking the vessel in seconds.
Jean Le Cam, 61, spotted Escoffier’s life raft, but then lost sight of him again, and scoured the seas for hours before finally finding him and dragging him aboard.
Earlier in the race, Alex Thomson’s bid for glory — after finishing third in 2012-2013 and runner-up in 2016-2017 — ended in a retirement.
Britain’s Thomson, who had carved out a commanding lead, had to nurse his Hugo Boss vessel back to port in Cape Town.
Jeremie Beyou, on board Charal, and also a pre-race favorite, was another early casualty.
Thirty-three competitors started the race on Nov. 8 last year, but eight were forced to withdraw. Harsh weather conditions ruled out any hopes of breaking Armel Le Cleac’h’s 2017 race record of 74 days and three hours.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of