Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens on Tuesday again missed out on the Baseball Hall of Fame as no candidates for this year’s class met the required voting threshold.
Home-run record holder Bonds and former New York Yankees ace pitcher Clemens failed to reach the 75 percent voting tally for a ninth straight year since becoming eligible for a place in Cooperstown.
Bonds and Clemens are widely believed to have been spurned by Hall of Fame voters because of their association with baseball’s steroid era.
Photo: AP
Bonds polled 248 votes, to fall well short of the 75 percent mark with 61.8 percent, while Clemens had 247 votes (61.6 percent).
Three-time World Series-winning pitcher Curt Schilling topped the voting with 285 or 71.1 percent.
Schilling, 54, would normally be considered a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, but has found himself shunned following online controversies.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Schilling shared a letter he had sent to the Hall of Fame on Monday in which he requested to be removed from consideration next year — the final year in which he can be voted into the Hall.
Hall of Fame Board chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement that it “will consider the request at our next meeting.”
Schilling lambasted his portrayal in the media saying: “The media has created a Curt Schilling that does not and has never existed.”
“Even the thought of responding to claims of ‘nazi’ or ‘racist,’ or any other term so watered down and rendered meaningless by spineless cowards who have never met me makes me ill,” he wrote.
He was fired as an ESPN analyst after a he wrote a post on Twitter comparing Muslim extremists to Nazis and posted a comment on Facebook criticizing transgender people.
On Jan. 6, the day of the attack on the US Capitol, he wrote on Twitter: “You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back .... and watch folks start a confrontation for [expletive] that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption.”
Bonds and Clemens face suspicions of performance-enhancing drug (PED) use.
Clemens has denied using PEDs, while Bonds has denied knowingly using them.
Bonds has also been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decade-long relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.
Additional reporting by AP
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
HOLDING STEADY: Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying pushed past Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to advance to a quarter-finals match against world No. 10 Michelle Li Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei yesterday defeated their respective opponents in the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open, setting them up to face each other today in the quarter-finals. In an early match, world No. 12 Wang took 45 minutes to defeat Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long 21-13, 21-11. Last week, the world No. 8 ousted Wang from the Yonex tournament before defeating Chou in the semi-finals. Chou, world No. 2, defeated France’s Brice Leverdez in 48 minutes 21-19, 21-16. In other men’s singles matches, Indonesia’s fifth seed Anthony Ginting suffered an unexpected defeat to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk-yiu, who moved into
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a