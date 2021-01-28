Schilling, Clemens and Bonds snubbed by the Hall of Fame

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens on Tuesday again missed out on the Baseball Hall of Fame as no candidates for this year’s class met the required voting threshold.

Home-run record holder Bonds and former New York Yankees ace pitcher Clemens failed to reach the 75 percent voting tally for a ninth straight year since becoming eligible for a place in Cooperstown.

Bonds and Clemens are widely believed to have been spurned by Hall of Fame voters because of their association with baseball’s steroid era.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling speaks to reporters at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 3, 2012. Photo: AP

Bonds polled 248 votes, to fall well short of the 75 percent mark with 61.8 percent, while Clemens had 247 votes (61.6 percent).

Three-time World Series-winning pitcher Curt Schilling topped the voting with 285 or 71.1 percent.

Schilling, 54, would normally be considered a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, but has found himself shunned following online controversies.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Schilling shared a letter he had sent to the Hall of Fame on Monday in which he requested to be removed from consideration next year — the final year in which he can be voted into the Hall.

Hall of Fame Board chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement that it “will consider the request at our next meeting.”

Schilling lambasted his portrayal in the media saying: “The media has created a Curt Schilling that does not and has never existed.”

“Even the thought of responding to claims of ‘nazi’ or ‘racist,’ or any other term so watered down and rendered meaningless by spineless cowards who have never met me makes me ill,” he wrote.

He was fired as an ESPN analyst after a he wrote a post on Twitter comparing Muslim extremists to Nazis and posted a comment on Facebook criticizing transgender people.

On Jan. 6, the day of the attack on the US Capitol, he wrote on Twitter: “You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back .... and watch folks start a confrontation for [expletive] that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption.”

Bonds and Clemens face suspicions of performance-enhancing drug (PED) use.

Clemens has denied using PEDs, while Bonds has denied knowingly using them.

Bonds has also been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decade-long relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.

Additional reporting by AP